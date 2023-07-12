Marvel Snap September 2023 season leak: All cards, Loki battle pass, variants, and more

Is this the arrival of the prodigal son in Marvel Snap?

July’s major patch for Marvel Snap introduced a bunch of card nerfs and buffs on July 12, as well as the Spotlight Cache system that allows players to get new cards or variants in an easier way. But the arrival of the update also means it’s time for data miners to give fans a glimpse of the possible cards that may arrive in the upcoming seasons of Marvel Snap.

Here’s everything we know about the rumored season pass card for September, Loki, as well as the battle pass that may come alongside him.

Marvel Snap September 2023 season: Loki

The new data-mined information provided by user Marvel Snap News on Twitter suggests the rumored September 2023 season pass card could be Loki. The season battle pass for that month was also a part of the data-mined photos, which includes new card variants for Thor and Enchantress, as well as card backs and borders patterned to the green and brown aesthetic of Loki.

Marvel Snap Loki leaked card abilities

Thor’s beloved yet mischievous brother could finally make his way to Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Card stats: Three-cost, four-Power

Three-cost, four-Power Card ability: On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them minus one-cost.

If Loki is the confirmed season pass card for September, players will likely be able to get him for $9.99, or a Premium+ version for $14.99. After that season, he would presumably be available as a series five card as part of the Token Shop rotation.

Marvel Snap September 2023 season cards leak

SPOILERS AND DATA MINES!!!



Card abilities for September cards, no card art yet.#MarvelSnap #SnapBugle pic.twitter.com/TmM0Y9EJKP — Marvel Snap News (@MarvelSnapBugle) July 12, 2023

The other leaked cards (including their design and stats) are still not confirmed. Their possible abilities, however, are now available via the data-mined information.

