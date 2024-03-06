The March season in Marvel Snap introduces a handful of new cards who are involved in the famous comics storyline Avengers vs X-Men. One of those is Pixie, who is both a mutant and a fairy.

Recommended Videos

Pixie, or Megan Gwynn in the Marvel universe, has insect-like wings which make her fly. She can also produce pixie dust making her enemies hallucinate, creating comedic scenarios that can distract them. In Marvel Snap, Pixie has a mind-boggling ability that can either make or break your game in an instant.

Here are the best Pixie decks in Marvel Snap.

Pixie abilities, explained

Pixie is a two-Cost, one-Power card with the following ability: “On Reveal: Shuffle the Costs of all cards in your deck that started there.” Stats-wise, Pixie is weak. But her ability definitely makes up for it since it can turn a game upside down. Just imagine having a zero-Cost, 12-Power Magneto, or a six-Cost, one-Power Wasp. A high risk, high reward card indeed.

Being a series five card, Pixie costs 6,000 tokens if you want to directly buy her from the Weekly Spotlight rotation of the Token Shop. She’s also part of the four-card pool in the Spotlight Cache rotation from March 5 to 12. So save your tokens or credits if you wish to add Pixie to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Pixie decks in Marvel Snap

Pixie has a general effect that works on every deck, so playing her will just make the cards in your deck shuffle their costs in a completely random way. But there are some decks and strategies which may work much better with her ability.

Lockjaw decks can be a home for Pixie. This strategy’s gamble type of gameplay can be more powerful if you add the Cost-shuffling ability of Pixie since there are many high-Cost cards in the deck which can be lowered if you play her as early as possible.

Best Pixie decks in Marvel Snap

Pixie Hammers

Behold, the power of hammers. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Here, the hammers package courtesy of Thor and Beta Ray Bill is the main offensive engine, with Jane Foster as the instrument to fetch those zero-cost hammer cards which can increase the Power of the two hammer wielders.

A gamble strategy is also in this deck, with Lockjaw targeting Doctor Doom to create two five-Power Doombots in each other location. As for Odin, its ability to re-activate the abilities of On Reveal cards in the same location creates more Power for you, including Doctor Doom and the hammers’ effects.

Wasp and Yellowjacket are the other zero-Cost cards useful for Pixie’s ability. Finish off Yondu, Mobius M. Mobius, and Jubilee for added control and offensive abilities.

Pixie Ramp

Ramp is always a reliable strategy. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

The second deck in our list uses the Ramp strategy. The main objective is to play as many high-cost cards as possible to create high Power on your locations in the mid to late stages of the game by flipping the high-cost cards with Pixie.

Aside from Doctor Doom and Odin, the other late game finishers in this deck are Vision (for movement), Magneto (potentially disrupting your opponent’s setups with three or four-Cost cards), and the 20-Power Infinaut.

Hope Summers is the main instigator of the Ramp strategy in case you aren’t able to draw Pixie in time, adding one Energy at the end of every turn in the location she’s played. Spider-Ham is here as a cheap-cost control card which can turn one of your opponent’s hand cards into a pig.

Pixie Lockdown

Lock your way to victory. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

A Lockdown strategy caps off our list of best Pixie decks. Shutting down one of the locations with Professor X is the most ideal move, while Alioth may destroy your opponent’s unrevealed cards if you have priority on the last turn.

High Evolutionary creations such as Wasp and Cyclops are there to inflict negative Power to your opponent’s units, while Sunspot, Nebula, and Misty Knight‘s trio can be used to build up Power in your early game.

Hulk can be a game-changing High Evo creation, given you also have Hope Summers. Ms. Marvel, on the other hand, may provide added offense if its adjacent locations have at least two cards and all of them have unique costs.

How to counter Pixie decks

Pixie has an On Reveal ability, making Cosmo a direct counter since the latter prevents all On Reveal abilities from happening in the same location. Always look out for the space dog since playing Pixie in a Cosmo location will just make the mutant fairy a vanilla card with low Power.

Mobius M. Mobius is also another counter to Pixie because of the possibility some of your cards’ respective costs can be lowered. His Ongoing ability will keep the original cost of the cards targeted by Pixie’s effect, so using cards that can disrupt Ongoing abilities such as Enchantress and Rogue could be an option, or also playing Mobius M. Mobius is another way to keep the discounted costs of your cards.

Is Pixie worth pulling?

A big yes. You should definitely get Pixie since there are a lot of possible builds you can create around it. On paper, Pixie is not a good choice when it comes to having a solid Power source and finisher-type of card. But you can maximize her ability to the fullest when you use the right cards alongside her, and the level of Power you can achieve is huge.

Pixie is also a really fun card to play around. It may not ensure safety and consistency for your decks, yet the thrill she brings to the table is as colorful as her wings, and the creativity of players will surely be tested.