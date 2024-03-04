Marvel Snap is a fun, strategic, fast-paced card battler with heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. In Marvel Snap, you have three minutes to play your cards and, hopefully, win. While it may not seem all that challenging, the game can be difficult, especially if you’re up against a Gambit deck variation.

In the Marvel universe, Gambit is a member of the X-Men. As a mutant, he can convert potential energy into kinetic energy and uses it to charge objects such as his cards. These charged items can be explosive when thrown. In Marvel Snap, he has an ability which is somehow patterned to his mutant powers.

Here are the best Gambit decks in Marvel Snap.

Gambit abilities, explained

Gambit is a three-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand to destroy a random enemy card.” In terms of stats, Gambit is not your best choice. But its ability can be converted as offense for your side, especially if the destroyed card has high Power.

You can get Gambit as a series three card, meaning that it can be up for grabs once you reach at least Collection Level 486 and above. Gambit can also be your free series three card per season, so make sure to check your store rotation from time to time if you want to add it to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Gambit decks in Marvel Snap

Gambit’s ability works as long as you have at least one card in your hand. The discard condition to activate the destruction ability needs to happen. Otherwise, it will just make Gambit a vanilla card.

That is why you can use cards that benefit from being discarded to maximize Gambit’s ability condition. These are X-23 (for gaining bonus energy), Swarm (for returning to your hand as a zero-cost, three-Power card with an extra copy), Wolverine (for regenerating itself to a random location with added Power), the created Muramasa Shard of Daken (to double the latter’s current Power), and Proxima Midnight (jumps to your location with the lowest Power when discarded).

Gambit’s ability can also be spammed with the help of Wong and Odin. The former has an Ongoing ability to allow your On Reveal cards to activate their effects twice, while Odin re-activates all On Reveal effects of cards that are already placed on the same location as it. Using both cards can be dangerous for the opponent since a possible card wipeout may take place if you are successful on setting it up.

Best Gambit decks in Marvel Snap

Hela Discard

Gamble for power. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

This Discard deck uses Gambit as a discard enabler, as well as potential card destroyer for your opponent’s units. Here, the main focus is to discard cards as much as possible to gain a handful of effects for your side, such as creating huge Power, lowering the cost of some of your cards, calling powerful units for free, and more.

Aside from Gambit, the discard enablers for this deck are Blade, Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, and Dracula (which gains the Power of the card you discarded by the end of the game). Swarm is there to potentially give you free units when discarded.

As for Hela, it calls all of your discarded units to random locations without the need of paying for their costs. That is why targeting high-Powered cards like Magneto, Giganto, and The Infinaut to be discarded is ideal to maximize Hela’s ability.

Cap off the deck with Lockjaw and Jubilee, both of which can call random cards from your deck for free.

Sera Surfer

For three. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Another deck where Gambit can be used is in a Sera Surfer deck. Its strategy is different from the deck above since it does not use the discard mechanic as its main offensive engine. Instead, the combo of Sera and Silver Surfer is the primary offensive weapon of the deck.

Silver Surfer gives plus two Power to all of your three-cost cards, while Sera can pave the way for you to play three three-cost units in turn six thanks to its ability to lower the cost of your cards in the hand by one.

Aside from Gambit and Silver Surfer, the other three-cost cards that you can use in this deck are Brood (for swarming a location with three-cost units), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (for destroying one of your opponent’s cards), the lock and move combo of Storm and Juggernaut, Nakia (for power boost), Sebastian Shaw (for stacking more Power every time it permanently gains Power), and Gladiator (for being an eight-Power card with a possible drawback ability).

Finish the deck with Goose to produce a pseudo-lockdown package, and Okoye, to give plus one Power to your cards in the deck.

How to counter Gambit decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, many cards can be used to counter Gambit decks. Some of these cards include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Armor, and Spider-Woman.

To block Gambit’s On Reveal ability, you can use Cosmo, which stops On Reveal abilities. Hobgoblin is also excellent if you want to add a negative eight Power level to a location to increase your chances of winning.

Spider-Woman is helpful for the same reason, as On Reveal you will afflict all enemy cards in a location with negative one Power. So it’s great if you need to reduce your enemy’s total Power.

Armor is a convenient card as it can block your cards from being destroyed at the played location. So, if you have an essential card that you want to save from Gambit’s On Reveal ability, play Armor at that location.

Whether you’re looking to try a Gambit deck or counter one, these are the best Gambit decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.