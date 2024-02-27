Marvel Snap’s February 2024 season known as Black Order will end with the arrival of Proxima Midnight, who is one of Thanos’ most loyal and trusted guards.

In the Marvel universe, Proxima Midnight is a skilled close-combat fighter who possesses the typical traits of intergalactic beings such as superhuman strength, speed, durability, and more. She also uses a spear made from a star trapped inside a quantum singularity that was made by the Mad Titan as her main weapon. In Marvel Snap, she has an ability that may win you games when you have the right setup to do so.

Here are the best Proxima Midnight decks in Marvel Snap.

Proxima Midnight abilities, explained

Proxima Midnight is a four-cost, seven-Power card with an ability that reads “When this is discarded, jumps to your lowest-Power location (that isn’t full).” Proxima Midnight’s ability will only work if you discard her through card or location effects. Outside of this, she’s just a plain seven-Power vanilla card that only boosts locations. But if you manage to build decks that rely on the discard mechanic, Proxima Midnight can be a legit game-winner.

You can get Proxima Midnight as a series five card, meaning you need to spend 6,000 tokens to get her from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Proxima Midnight is also up for grabs from the four-card pool rotation of the Spotlight Caches from Feb. 27 to March 5. So, save your tokens or credits if you want to add Proxima Midnight to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Proxima Midnight decks in Marvel Snap

To be able to take advantage of Proxima Midnight’s ability, you need to discard her from your hand. That’s why playing discard enablers is a must for a deck that uses her. This includes cards like Blade, Colleen Wing, Gambit, Moon Knight, Corvus Glaive, Lady Sif, Sword Master, Dracula, Silver Samurai, Hell Cow, and MODOK.

All of these discarders have their prescribed timings of play, ranging from early to late game. Make sure you have Proxima Midnight in your hand when you want to use her potential game-winning ability while having at least one of those discard enablers.

Proxima Midnight also helps decks that use offensive engines involving full locations. One of those is the Ka-Zar Zoo strategy that aims to fill locations with cards. Using a unit that can eventually let you discard Proxima Midnight can allow her to play herself without needing to spend the corresponding energy.

Best Proxima Midnight decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Discard

The first discard deck in this guide where you can use Proxima Midnight is in the standard version. Here, your goal is to discard your own units as much as possible to give you a handful of advantages, such as creating potential massive Power on your locations, lowering the cost of your cards, gaining additional energy, and more.

Blade, Colleen Wing, Corvus Glaive, Lady Sif, and MODOK are the direct discard enablers you can use in this deck. Dracula allows you to discard a card from your hand by the end of the game while gaining its Power.

Aside from Proxima Midnight, the other discard targets in this deck are Wolverine (for regenerating itself in a random location with added Power), Swarm (for instantly returning to your hand as a zero-cost, three-Power card with an extra copy), and Apocalypse (for returning to your hand with plus four Power every time it is discarded, and the best target for Dracula).

Cap off the deck with Miek, who gains plus one Power for each card you discarded at the end of every turn where you discarded cards from your hand. It also moves to a random location when it gains Power.

Black Knight Discard

Another discard deck where Proxima Midnight’s ability can be used is in a Black Knight deck. This strategy has more of a specific focus on using Black Knight alongside the discard mechanic, especially in bringing out its created unit known as the Ebony Blade.

Black Knight has the ability to add the Ebony Blade to your hand the first time you discard a card from your hand (as long as Black Knight is already in play). The Ebony Blade, on the other hand, is a four-cost, zero-Power card that gains the Power of the discarded card, as well as having the ability to be immune to destruction or having its Power reduced.

That’s why filling the deck with various high-Powered cards is a must. Some of the best Ebony Blade targets are Skaar, Magneto, Giganto, and The Infinaut. These discard targets can then be brought back to play by Hela thanks to her ability to call your discard units to random locations all at once (without needing to spend energies for their costs).

Blade, Corvus Glaive, Lady Sif, and Dracula are your discard enablers for the deck, while Jubilee is an added support card that can call a random unit from your deck regardless of its cost.

How to counter Proxima Midnight decks

Proxima Midnight does not have an On Reveal or Ongoing ability, making it immune to effect disruption cards like Cosmo (for On Reveal) and the trinity of Enchantress, Rogue, and Echo (for Ongoing abilities).

Cards that prevent you from putting other units in certain locations are the main counters for Proxima Midnight, primarily Professor X. This is because of the latter’s ability to shut down a location, preventing any form of card addition or removal. So, aim to discard Proxima Midnight before turn five to prevent the chances of your opponent playing Professor X on your location with the lowest Power.

Is Proxima Midnight worth pulling?

If you’re a user of discard decks, getting Proxima Midnight is a must. Her presence to eventually boost one of your locations and the possibility of playing her for free because of the discard mechanic are very valuable, especially since the card’s seven-Power stat is a big help for your least prioritized location. Proxima Midnight can also win locations that are unplayable, such as Death’s Domain, Rickety Bridge, Sanctum Santorum, and more.

But if you’re not a fan of discard decks, you might as well skip adding Proxima Midnight to your collection. So far, the card can only be used for that specific deck archetype, making her almost unplayable in decks outside of discard-based engines.

These are the best Proxima Midnight decks in Marvel Snap. Try and test them to eventually make your way to Infinite, especially if you use discard decks during your grind.