Marvel Snap’s final Black Order card is yet another buff for dominant Discard archetype

The team of villains is now complete.
Published: Feb 27, 2024 02:00 pm
Marvel Snap Black Order artwork
Image via Second Dinner

As a month in 2024 comes to an end, so too does another Marvel Snap season.

February’s season, themed around Thanos’ Black Order, is being closed out by the only member missing up to this point. Proxima Midnight is here, and she’s ready to join the rest of the Children of Thanos and wreak some havoc on the meta.

Proxima is an expert in combat, hand-picked for the Black Order by Thanos himself, and she joined the team with her husband, Corvus Glaive, to help the Mad Titan reach his goals. Now, she’s ready to join your Discard decks to strengthen already-strong lists.

Here’s all there is to know about the final member of the Black Order to join Marvel Snap, Proxima Midnight.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Proxima Midnight

Proxima Midnight Marvel Snap card.
Another discard queen. Image via Second Dinner
  • Card stats: Four cost, seven power
  • Card text: “When this is discarded, jumps to your lowest-Power location. (that isn’t full)”

Proxima joins a solid list of Discard targets such as Wolverine, X-23, Swarm, Helicarrier, and more that will flourish from Black Order’s new seasonal cards, like her partner Corvus Glaive.

Hela decks have been running rampant lately. Proxima isn’t a card that can be revived by the goddess of death, but she does make an all-purpose addition to any deck that relies on the Discard archetype.

Proxima simply offers really solid power for a four-cost card, so she could even pair well into decks that run Zabu (and let’s be honest, what deck doesn’t run Zabu right now?). But by default, she’s just another addition to the already-strong Discard meta.

Proxima Midnight is available now for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens in the Token Shop or in this week’s Spotlight Caches. A new season in Marvel Snap will begin next week, with data mines pointing to an Avengers vs. X-Men theme.

