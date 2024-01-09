It's about to go down.

Marvel Snap’s hype is always real for fans of the card game, especially when a new update reveals future content like upcoming seasons.

January 2024’s Marvel Snap update was quickly data mined, revealing the theme and cards for the upcoming season in March 2024—and it’s a pretty exciting time to be a Snap fan.

Here’s everything the data mine revealed about the exciting new season, themed around a controversial but popular comic book storyline from the 2010s.

Marvel Snap March 2024 data mine: Avengers vs. X-Men

Whose side are you on? Image via Snap.fan

The ultimate heroes showdown features the Avengers and the X-Men facing off, with new cards joining the game from both sides of the battle. Two new locations are also being added to the game.

The season pass art features the season pass card characters and four additional new cards coming in March, along with Iron Man and Magneto to illustrate the battle between the two parties.

Marvel Snap March 2024 season pass card: Hope Summers

Hope springs eternal. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle

Datamined card stats: Three cost, Three power

Datamined card text: After you play a card here, you get +2 Energy next turn.

Marvel Snap March 2024 new cards

In addition to Hope, four other new cards are joining Marvel Snap as part of Spotlight Caches. Two are from the X-Men, while the other two are often seen as allies of the Avengers, fitting the season’s theme quite well.

Keep in mind that everything about the cards, including cost, power, and text, could change before their release.

Cannonball

Look out below. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle

Datamined card stats: Five cost, Eight power

Datamined card text: On Reveal: Move an enemy card away from here and add a Rock where it was. If it can't move, destroy it to add the Rock.

Mockingbird

An agent of SHIELD. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle

Datamined card stats: Five cost, Nine power

Datamined card text: Costs 1 less for each card you have in play that didn't start in your deck.

Pixie

She’s tiny. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle

Datamined card stats: One cost, Three power

Datamined card text: On Reveal: Shuffle the Costs of all cards in your deck.

War Machine

Rhodey finally joins the fight. Image via @MarvelSnapBugle

Datamined card stats: Three cost, Three power

Datamined card text: After you play a card here, you get +2 Energy next turn.

Marvel Snap March 2024 new locations

Utopia

Location ability: 3 and 4-Cost cards cost 1 less.

Krakoa

Location ability: Your first play here adds its Power to the top of your deck.

This is actually a reworked location that was so bad it was taken out of the game. It used to play both players’ cards for them on turn five.