Best Odin decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

In Marvel Snap, towering characters of the Norse mythology are also included in the card pool. Odin is a six-cost, eight-Power card that with a godly effect that reads “On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.” Building a deck around him could produce a powerful tool in the game.

Best Odin decks in Marvel Snap

Odin/Arnim Zola/Black Panther Combo

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Odin’s effect is best used when you have other powerful cards on the field with On Reveal abilities. Though many combos rely on On Reveal abilities, one stands out the most in terms of consistency and power: the Odin/Arnim Zola/Black Panther combo.

Arnim Zola is a six-cost, zero Power card, and although its stats may seem underwhelming at first glance, its effect can be game-changing. Its ability reads as: “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.” Having the right target for its effect can instantly boost two of your locations, especially if it has massive Power points. And this is where Black Panther enters the picture.

Black Panther is a four-cost, two-Power unit with the ability: “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.” You can spam its Power boost every time you summon it on your locations—and when it becomes the target of Arnim Zola’s and Odin’s abilities, Black Panther’s Power boost gets triggered. Having the right setup to pull off the combo of those three cards is the key. But it will all be worth it once you successfully do so.

To make the Odin/Arnim Zola/Black Panther combo more consistent, you use cards like Electro and Psylocke for additional Energy. These two cards are staples in the deck, since both Odin and Arnim Zola are six-cost cards. Having them both in your locations will require extra energy on turn five or six. Wave can also help since it can make all cards in your and your opponent’s hand cost four, regardless of their original stat.

As for the other cards in the deck, Sunspot is a cheap alternative offensive option since it can gain Power equal to your unused Energy per turn. Forge and Shuri can help boost Black Panther’s Power. The former gives additional two Power points, while the latter can double the Power of the next card you will play. Daredevil can help you come up with the right play in the late game thanks to its ability to give you a chance to see what your opponent will play before you make your move.

Shang-Chi can provide great control by removing a high-Power card on your opponent’s side of the board. Aero is also another good late-game option because of its five-cost, seven-Power stats and ability that reads “On Reveal: Move all enemy cards played this turn to this location.”

The key to using this deck is to know to understand the right timing to play your cards. Always prioritize the Odin/Arnim Zola/Black Panther combo for a great Power boost to your locations in the late game which can then lead to your eventual victory.

Control On Reveal Deck

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Another way to utilize Odin’s effect is by using On Reveal cards in a deck with abilities focusing on control. These effects can help you disrupt your opponent’s strategy through micromechanics, eventually leaving your opponent defenseless in the late game.

Some of the good card options which can provide control effects include Iceman, which gives plus one cost to a random card in your opponent’s hand, Scorpion, which gives minus one Power to all of the cards in your opponent’s hand, Killmonger, which kills all of the one-cost cards on the field, Enchantress, which removes all the Ongoing abilities of the cards placed on the location where you played it, and Spider-Woman, which gives minus one Power to all of your opponent’s cards on the location where you played it. All of these cards benefit from Odin’s effect.

To boost your offensive prowess, you can put cards like The Hood, which gives puts aone-cost, six-Power Demon into your hand, since Killmonger can then get rid of Hood in the mid-game. Wolfsbane can gain two Power points for each of the other cards in the same location where you played it. Jubilee is also a great option, since it can summons a random card from your deck—possibly one of your late-game finishers. Storm, on the other hand, can flood a location when you play it, preventing your opponent from adding cards there after the turn you play it.

Cap off the deck by putting the five-cost, one-Power White Tiger, which can summon a seven-Power Tiger to another location, as well as America Chavez, a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six. The key to using this deck is to maximize all the control effects of your cards which can help you disrupt your opponent’s strategy little by little and to find the right timing for your big bombs in the later turns.

How to counter Odin decks

Since Odin decks are built around cards with On Reveal abilities, the direct counter for these decks is Cosmo. Cosmo’s ability reads as “Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.” It completely shuts down the deck’s main engine. So, you should know where to place Odin and your On Reveal cards in the late game to prevent this from happening.

Lockdown decks can also be hard to deal with if you are using an On Reveal deck focusing on Odin. This is because of the setup you need to do to reach its full potential. Cards like Professor X and Spider-Man can provide lockdown effects, so you should watch out for those.