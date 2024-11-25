‘Insulting to your player base’: Marvel Snap fans are appalled with game’s latest sad card acquisition update 

Marvel Snap’s latest update to its pool of cards, affecting how difficult or expensive it is to obtain certain ones, is receiving some well-deserved backlash from the card battler’s community.

Recommended Videos

Snap cards are sorted into different Series, numbered one through five, with Series Five cards being the rarest and usually most powerful in the game. But with Series Drops, cards move from Five to Four, and Four to Three, in efforts to make them easier to obtain over time. Unfortunately, Series Drops now occur less often than before (just twice this year), and the next one set for the beginning of December has the community in an uproar. Just three cards are dropping from Series Four to Three, and nine are dropping from Five to Four. And looking at the cards set to drop, very few of them are meta-defining—or even all that playable or useful in the current meta. And the card game’s players were vocal about their displeasure in the comments.

True story—we have a new Series Drop planned for our next patch on December 10th! pic.twitter.com/pTDp7XgRJU — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) November 25, 2024

“Sure, but this drop is so tone deaf it’s insulting to your player base,” one player said. “Good job dropping the ball again.” The “again” is likely referring to this year’s other Series Drop, which was met with disdain as well.

“Guys, this is terrible,” another player replied. “PLEASE do better.”

Even top players and content creators with thousands of dollars invested into the game and complete collections are voicing their annoyance, such as Jeff Hoogland in a new eight minute-long YouTube video, or Cozy with a straight-to-the-point meme.

“I have been hoping all year a big change was coming and were teased in the roadmap and told recently there’s more coming, but I can’t help but feel it’ll be more of the same,” streamer DeraJN said in agreement with others. “Again, I hope I’m wrong and things turn around for the game. I love Marvel Snap and want it to succeed.”

With such a universal response of disappointment, you can bet the game’s devs at Second Dinner will at least be forced to re-evaluate how Series Drops work if it hopes to continue to retain its players just past its second anniversary.

“Wow… just wow,” another Snap gamer lamented. “Really shows how out of touch [Second Dinner] is with the player base that people thought this was a parody post before it officially dropped. Love the game and wish SD would listen and learn from player feedback. I hope the reaction to this shows you what players want.”

The next Marvel Snap Series Drop is currently scheduled for Dec. 10.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy