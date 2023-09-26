This September, Marvel Snap‘s Loki For All Time season has introduced a handful of new cards in the game which are part of Loki’s adventure revolving around the Time Variance Authority or TVA. Aside from the god of mischief, his best buddy and companion, Mobius M. Mobius, is also making his way to Marvel Snap.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Mobius M. Mobius is a former agent of the TVA who woke up from the “lies” of the said authority. He then formed a bond with Loki and began a journey with him, mainly about the concept of exploring the Multiverse.

In Marvel Snap, he has a simple yet game-changing ability that can impact a lot of decks in the meta.

Marvel Snap Mobius M. Mobius abilities, explained

Mobius M. Mobius is a two-cost, three-Power card with the ability: “Ongoing: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.” His powerful ability can quickly affect decks that rely on playing multiple units in a single turn, including strong meta builds like Sera Control, Sera Surfer, and Loki decks.

Once Mobius M. Mobius becomes available, he will be released as a direct series four card. You will need to spend 3,000 tokens to purchase him from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. You can also get him from the Spotlight Caches rotation from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 as part of the four-card pool available in Marvel Snap.

Strategy and best combos for Mobius M. Mobius decks in Marvel Snap

On paper, Mobius M. Mobius can simply be used to prevent your opponent playing multiple cards all at once, while also negating effects that can increase the cost of your cards; may it be because of a card or random location effects.

Related: Best Alioth decks in Marvel Snap

There are some strategies, however, where Mobius M. Mobius can shine the best. Putting him in a deck with Sera can prevent cards like Wave from activating her effect of making all the cost of cards in your hand to four.

The best Mobius M. Mobius decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Control

Sera Control has found a new friend. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Win condition cards for this deck

As mentioned, Mobius M. Mobius can be used in a Sera Control deck. Here, the main strategy of playing multiple cards in a single turn to build up potential immense Power on your locations is the key to winning. With Mobius M. Mobius being a great counter card for this engine, he can also work alongside this deck to possibly make you immune from your opponent if they also play Mobius M. Mobius.

Angela, Bishop, and Hit-Monkey are your main Power sources for the deck. Angela gains plus two Power every time you play a card on her location, Bishop stacks plus one Power every time you play a card on any location, and Hit-Monkey gains plus two Power for each other card you played during the same turn you play him. Kitty Pryde is also there to be another alternative Power source since she can gain plus one Power when you bounce her back to your hand. She can also be used to spam Angela’s ability.

Mysterio can be added since his ability to play zero-Power illusions is considered a separate play and can boost Bishop and Hit-Monkey. As for the Nova and Killmonger combo, they can be a great help to give plus one Power to all of your cards.

Cap off the deck with control cards like Scarlet Witch for changing a location, Shang-Chi for destroying your opponent’s cards with nine or more Power on the location where you play him, and Enchantress for removing all Ongoing abilities from cards on the location where she is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Mobius M. Mobius, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Sera

Angela

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Kitty Pryde

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera is the heart and soul of this deck, so playing her on turn five or earlier will always be your priority. With this, it can pave the way for the massive turn six play where you can play multiple cards all at once to possibly outplay your opponent in terms of Power spike, control prowess, and more.

Angela, Bishop, and Hit-Monkey are your main Power sources in the deck, as well as Kitty Pryde for being a cheap cost yet potentially powerful card in the process. Shang-Chi and Enchantress, on the other hand, can provide converted offense for your side thanks to their destruction and disruption abilities.

Darkhawk Devil Dinosaur

Ongoing party indeed. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another deck where Mobius M. Mobius’ ability can be maximized is in a Darkhawk and Devil Dinosaur package. Here, the main goal of the deck is to play both cards as your main offensive options, building up their Power while also having the option to use cards that did not start in your deck. Through this, you can have a variety of choices when it comes to how you would adapt to the strategy of the opponent.

Darkhawk has the ability to gain plus two Power for every card in your opponent’s deck. His best buddies, Korg and Rock Slide, are there to give unnecessary rocks to your opponent’s deck, possibly making the Power of Darkhawk even bigger. As for Devil Dinosaur, it gains plus two Power for each card in your hand.

Mystique can be added to copy an Ongoing ability, with Darkhawk and Devil Dinosaur as her primary targets to create more Power on your locations. Units that add cards to your hand, such as Agent Coulson, Loki, and Nick Fury, are also part of this deck. The Collector is another potential alternative Power source since he can stack plus one Power every time a card enters your hand except from drawing them in the deck.

Cap off the deck with Quinjet to give a cost discount of one to your cards that did not start from your deck, and Zabu, to lower the cost of your four-cost cards by one.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Darkhawk

Devil Dinosaur

Mystique

The Collector

Loki

Nick Fury

Darkhawk and Devil Dinosaur are your main Power sources, so it is a must to play at least one of those in every game. Mystique is another gamechanger, especially in copying either of the two Power sources’ Ongoing abilities.

The Collector and Loki combo can be dangerous, and Nick Fury’s ability to give up to three six-cost cards in your hand can add more lategame options too.

About the author