Marvel Snap’s newest card is another fan-favorite hero made popular in Marvel Rivals

For all of Marvel’s faults, no one can say that the company doesn’t know how to tie its IP in with other products that it has, and that’s remaining true with Marvel Snap‘s newest card.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Snap tends to theme its season around MCU movies within the same month. And in December 2024, its latest season is themed around the hugely popular Marvel Rivals, adding characters from the free-to-play hero shooter that haven’t been added to the card battler yet.

This season’s season pass card is Galacta, the adorable daughter of Galactus who serves as the announcer and master of ceremonies in Rivals. She was joined by Luna Snow last week, and this week, another new Rivals character joins the fray.

Marvel Snap: New card for Dec. 10

She’s brought her tank with her. Screenshot by Dot Esports SP//dr is here to help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peni Parker

Cost Power Text 2 3 On Reveal: Add SP//dr to your hand. When this merges, you get +1 Energy next turn.

SP//dr

Cost Power Text 3 3 On Reveal: Merge with one of your cards here. You can move that card next turn.

Peni Parker rose to mainstream fame with her appearance in the Spider-Verse films, where she appeared as a much younger version of herself. But in all versions, like in Marvel Rivals, she pilots a psychically-powered mech suit with a radioactive spider named SP//dr.

SP//dr is also new to Snap, and appears in players’ hands as a reward for Peni’s On Reveal ability. SP//dr, too, is an On Reveal that merges with a card at its location, allowing it to move on the next turn.

Before getting a chance to play with Peni Parker in Snap, she seems ripe for ramp decks with cards like Wiccan and Speed, but SP//dr’s ability to allow a card it merges with to move also means it has the potential to buff Move decks and cards like Human Torch, or basically anything else that serves to benefit from SP//dr’s plus-three power buff, like Sebastian Shaw.

The duo is here to shake things up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only issue here is that SP//dr is somewhat expensive for its text, which is very similar to Hulkbuster, but with the added ability of being able to move in the following turn. Peni does seem like a card that’s worth investing in, but maybe hold off and see how the community reacts to her before spending currency.

Peni Parker is available in Marvel Snap today as a Series Five addition. She can be acquired through this week’s Spotlight Cache or in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy