If you want to seize victory in Marvel Rivals, you need everything to run as smoothly as possible. Unfortunately for players, this isn’t always in your control as you might right into various issues like stuttering on PC.

Pesky problems like this one can completely detract from your gaming experience and hinder your ability to play. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to combat this issue and get your game running smoothly again. Here’s how to fix stuttering on PC in Marvel Rivals.

How to fix lag and stuttering in Marvel Rivals

The best fix to try first is ensuring your graphic drivers are up to date. This is one of the most likely causes of any stuttering, lag, or other graphical issues you’re facing. Graphic drivers receive updates fairly frequently, especially as new games come out, so check that yours are as up to date as possible to function with Marvel Rivals.

Close all other applications

If you have other programs open, be sure to close them. Having too many programs running at once can result in stuttering in any video game since your system will be splitting resources with multiple programs rather than focusing solely on Marvel Rivals like you want it to. Be sure to also check the Task Manager to close any hidden programs you don’t need to have open.

Change your graphic settings

Although it’s tempting to use the highest graphics to get the most stunning gameplay experience, you may want to lower or modify your graphic settings if you’re experiencing stuttering issues. The best graphics settings for Marvel Rivals are balanced ones that allow the game to function smoothly while also still looking great, so some modifications might be needed to get it functioning right for your system.

Reload the game

I’ve found that most graphic issues I’ve faced in Marvel Rivals can be fixed with a simple game reboot, so try closing out of the game and reloading it to see if this fixes it. My graphics sometimes start to have issues after a few rounds which seems to be a bug at the moment, but reopening the game gets rid of stuttering and other issues.

Hopefully for players, this will be fixed in the future. But for now, you may have to reboot the game every few matches to keep the graphic issues at bay. You may also want to close out of the program that you use to launch Marvel Rivals to get a completely fresh boot of the game going.

Verify the game files

To ensure the stuttering you’re facing isn’t the result of something being everything installed incorrectly, another fix worth trying is verifying the integrity of the game files. This process looks slightly different depending on whether you’re playing through the Epic Games Launcher or Steam.

On the Epic Games Launcher , find Marvel Rivals in your Library, click the three dots in the bottom right corner below it, select “Manage,” and choose the Verify Files option.

, find Marvel Rivals in your Library, click the three dots in the bottom right corner below it, select “Manage,” and choose the Verify Files option. On Steam, click on Marvel Rivals in your Library, select the gear icon, choose Properties, navigate to the Installed Files tab, and select the Verify Integrity of Game Files option.

Run Network Diagnostics

The stuttering you’re facing could be an internet issue, so try running Network Diagnostics through Marvel Rivals to ensure everything is working as intended. You can do this by opening your Settings in the game, navigating to the Other tab, and selecting the Run Diagnostics option.

If none of these fixes work for you, solving the stuttering issues might not be something you can do on your end. You may have to wait for an update or fix from the game developers instead. If you want to report the issue you’re facing, you can do so by navigating to the settings and selecting the Customer Support option.

