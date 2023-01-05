If Valkyrie appears in your Token Shop, you might want to get her to use these decks.

The introduction of series five cards in Marvel Snap brought a lot of changes to the meta. Valkyrie is one of the most powerful and impactful of them, along with Bast, Shuri, and Galactus.

The best Valkyrie deck has enough strength to counter powerful combos and surprise opponents on the final turn.

Valkyrie card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Valkyrie is a five-cost card with three power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.” It is available in series five, which can be accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection.

The strength of Valkyrie’s effect lies in being able to lower the power of the opponent’s cards in the location where it is played. By affecting allied cards, it is possible to increase the power of cards with low or negative power.

Some of the best strategies to combine with this effect is to increase the power of cards with constant effects, which remain active even after activating Valkyrie’s effect.

Another interesting and very potent interaction is neutralizing Hobgoblin and Green Goblin. After they are sent to the player’s side of the board, Valkyrie can turn their power into a positive.

Strategy for Valkyrie decks in Marvel Snap

The most common strategies to combine with Valkyrie involve putting a lot of cards on the field and setting the power of all the cards in a location to be equal, but with some constant effect that makes your bigger, like Blue Marvel and Cerebro. Ideally, Valkyrie’s effect should be activated in a location where the opponent has already played four cards.

Valkyrie can be used to neutralize very powerful cards that are usually played after a Wave on turn three, such as Death, or even an Infinaut that has been brought in by a Jubilee. Adding in other control cards makes for a solid way to win matches, like Professor X and Spider-Man, for example.

Best combos with Valkyrie in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Valkyrie include:

Ant-Man

Angela

Mojo

Blue Marvel

Some cards work exceptionally well with Valkyrie and can almost always be used together. Ant-Man, Angela, and Mojo are three cards that manage to gain power even after Valkyrie is played, this is because they have Ongoing effects or, in Angela’s case, their effect is activated after Valkyrie’s effect.

For a similar reason, Blue Marvel is also highly recommended, as it boosts the power of all the player’s cards, granting an advantage over the draw that Valkyrie’s effect would achieve.

The best Valkyrie decks in Marvel Snap

The decks below are suggestions and can be modified to suit each player’s collection and preferred playstyle. Some cards can always fill in missing card slots like Storm and Jessica Jones or Juggernaut, or Leech and Leader.

Valkyrie Kazoo

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck seeks to abuse Valkyrie’s effect to secure the most disputed location while using the classic Kazoo deck strategy to win another location with less focus, fill it with the most one-cost cards and make them stronger with the effects of Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel.

All one-cost cards have some beneficial secondary effect. Korg and Iceman are disruptive while Squirrel Girl helps proliferate Suirrels in all locations. However, The Hood, and Ant Man are much better leveraged in the location you intend to play Valkyrie in later, as this will make The Hood’s power positive while Ant Man can gain even more power.

In order to protect cost units, Armor is essential, especially to contain Killmonger from opponents.

Mystique can be used to copy the effect of Ka-Zar, or preferably Blue Marvel. Debri increases the amount of cards on both sides of the board and Mojo takes advantage of fully filled locations.

A simple deck that manages to compete against powerful decks using strategy and Valkyrie’s effect.

Valkyrie Cerebro Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Cerebro is a well-known archetype and more recent additions to Marvel Snap manage to make it quite interesting, including Valkyrie and Zabu, the highlight of the Savage Land season.

The overall objective is simple, all cards either have the objective of boosting the other power three cards or being boosted. Valkyrie can tweak anyone outside of that curve so they can get Cerebro’s buff. Cerebro can be used with Mystique in a row to duplicate its effect, and Absorbing Man can be used after Valkyrie on the final turn to copy its effect.

Zabu allows you to play multiple cards on the final turn, mainly as a combination between Absorbing Man and Shang-Chi.

As it could not be missing, Rhino is the card to correct locations that change the power of the cards in play, which could prevent the effect of Cerebro from being used properly. And Cosmo is the power three tech card to stop some strategies like an opposing Zabu or Wong.

Bast is a big star for having the opportunity to power-up cards like Cerebro itself to three, which greatly increases the deck’s power potential.

Valkyrie Sera Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Decks featuring Sera have always been well-placed in the meta, the addition of Valkyrie provides new tools to take control of the game for this already defensive deck.

The main objective is to accumulate points to win one location while the other is won with the control tools, such as Enchantress, Shang-Chi, and Valkyrie. Killmonger, in addition to being an option to neutralize certain opponents, can also be used in the final turn to increase the power of all cards in play when destroying a Nova.

Keeping with the destroy archetype, Carnage can take great advantage of cards like Mister Sinister, Mysterio, and Brood. Likewise, these cards are also useful to fill a location to be won with Valkyrie.

Sera is the main tool to play multiple reactive cards in the final turn and that allows the deck to work in the best way possible, using the Valkyrie and Killmonger combo, for example.

How to counter Valkyrie decks in Marvel Snap

Valkyrie’s effect is On Reveal-type, which means cards like Cosmo can nullify its activation. Cosmo is a very simple tech to be added to most decks. The key point is being able to predict where Valkyrie will be played if it has priority. Alternatively, you can also play Cosmo preventively in the location with the highest points.

Another indirect way to thwart Valkyrie’s strategy is by having Ongoing effects that increase the strength of her cards.

One last card that is phenomenal to counter Valkyrie’s effect is Luke Cage. Its Ongoing effect prevents the player’s cards from being reduced in power in any way, so even though Valkyrie has text “set” the power to three, cards with originally higher power cannot have it reduced, which can easily surprise the player who uses Valkyrie.