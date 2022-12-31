Best Agatha Harkness decks in Marvel Snap & how to counter them

Marvel Snap has many different effects on each of its heroes and villains, but no effect is quite as unique as Agatha’s. When trying to assemble the best Agatha Harkness decks, it is possible to play while doing other activities, since Agatha will be in control most of the time.

Agatha Harkness card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Agatha is a six-cost card with fourteen power. Its effect is as follows: “Agatha starts in your hand and plays your cards for you.” It is available in pool three, which can be accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop as long as the player does not have it in their collection.

As for Agatha’s unique side effects that aren’t told to players, there are two of them. First, its effect causes the player to start the game with one more card in their hand, and therefore one less card in their deck, which changes the chances of drawing specific cards during matches.

In addition to this ability and less impactful to the games themselves, Agatha makes all boosters gained each game go to her, rather than any other card used. This means that it’s much easier and faster to level up your collection by upgrading Agatha more than you normally would. The best part, however, is the comments she makes at the end of each game justifying the earned boosters.

Strategy for Agatha Harkness decks in Marvel Snap

Regardless of the deck version of Agatha being used, the most common strategy is to have cards that can get rid of Agatha as quickly as possible so that the player can regain control of the match. Indeed, using an Agatha deck feels like a game between the player and his own card. That’s because Agatha’s decisions aren’t exactly the best, often playing whatever is available in random locations. The only priority is herself. This functioning is what will dictate the cards that will be placed in the decks.

Best combos with Agatha Harkness in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Agatha include:

Quicksilver

Domino

America Chavez

Lady Sif

Wave

Jubilee

Due to the way Agatha plays the cards for the player, some of the cards that abuse the odds end up playing the player, so when cards like Quicksilver and Domino can appear in Agatha’s decks they guarantee that there will be cards to be played in the early turns and increase the number of higher-cost cards in the rest of the deck. Similarly, America Chavez guarantees a smaller amount of cards to be drawn during the remaining rounds, increasing the number of chances to draw specific cards.

Another group of common cards to combine with Agatha are the discard cards, as they’re one of the main tools to get rid of her. As a highlight, Lady Sif can discard the card with the highest cost from her hand, increasing the chances that the chosen card is Agatha. While the other way to get rid of Agatha is to play her before turn six, the best way to do this is with Wave, which will almost always result in Agatha being played in turn four.

Finally, Jubilee is very efficient in Agatha decks, as it is common for these decks to have many high-cost cards that can be pulled to the board by the effect of Jubilee, such as The Infinaut, Hulk, Giganto, etc.

The best Agatha Harkness decks in Marvel Snap

The following decks are just suggestions and can be modified according to each player’s collections and preferences.

Agatha Harkness and Wave

This is probably the simplest way to play Agatha and will only require the player to choose when to pass, retreat, and snap. The main win condition is to play Agatha on turn four after Wave and use the final two turns to play the most powerful cards possible. Most games will require different plays depending on the cards available in your hand and which ones have already been played by Agatha.

Domino and America Chavez help find Wave until turn three and free up deck space for more heavy cards that can be pulled by Jubilee scoring a lot of points in one location.

It is sometimes possible for Jubilee to be able to pull Odin and reactivate its effect, so it is best to play it in a location that can receive three cards if Odin has not yet appeared.

Most of the time this deck will not play more than one card per round, and may even run out of cards to play in a round, so Devil Dino can help compensate for those extra cards in your hand with more power.

Doctor Octopus can spoil some enemy strategies when they involve using cards in specific combos, and sometimes Death can be used for much less cost when facing destroy decks.

Agatha Harkness discard

Most Agatha decks rely on a bit of luck. This deck tries to use that fact to its advantage as much as possible. The deck’s initial goal is to discard Agatha to regain control of the game, but when that plan fails, Hela can bring the discarded cards back to the board. When not even Hela can bring the most powerful cards into play, Dracula must be on the board to capitalize on the power of the cards left in your hand. The presence of multiple powerful cards increases the chances that some part of these plans will work.

Both Quicksilver and Domino are here as the only cards Agatha can play on turns one and two. On turn three, the discard possibilities begin, with Gambit, Lady Sif and Sword Master. All of these cards are good value for their cost in power or effect, in the case of Gambit.

Among the cards that can be played in turn four, Jubilee can do what she does best while Dracula can set up to become a major late game force, and Sandman can add to many decks that utilize multiple cards per round.

Ideally, Agatha will not be in the player’s hand on turn six and Hela can be played to bring a lot of power to the board in random locations. Making certain locations unable to receive letters is a way to decrease Hela’s randomness.

Agatha Harkness and Hela

This version of the deck is a modification of the previous one and places even more value on discarding Agatha to play Hela later. Some other tools are also here to bring more control to the match, like Aero, Doctor Octopus, and Captain Marvel.

Aero and Captain Marvel are two particular cards that can change the course of the game, either by changing the position of the opponent’s cards or changing the location they are in to make the player win the match. While Doctor Octopus can create very unfavorable situations for the opponent in some situations, he can also be played in a location that is already full to just add a lot of points there.

Ebony Maw can help get priority in the early rounds by stopping cards like Cosmo from preventing a discard effect on turn three.

Despite relying more on randomness, this deck has a higher volume of power that can surprise opponents, especially when both Jubilee and Hela manage to bring cards to the board. Many times the total power number will be enough to defeat the opponents.

How to counter Agatha decks in Marvel Snap

Most Agatha decks will prefer to use discard strategies and cards with a high cost and a lot of power, so it is necessary to prepare for these two obstacles. Also, Hela in turn six can be difficult to deal with.

To counter the discard, Cosmo is a card that can help, but it is necessary to get priority in the initial turns and decide where Agatha will play the discard cards.

To prevent the game from being lost due to too many powerful cards on the board, Shang-Chi is the best option. Not having final turn priority against an Agatha deck and playing Shang-Chi in one location can almost guarantee victory there.

To prevent Hela from bringing powerful allies back to the board, just use Leech on turn five and the chances of the opponent continuing with their strategy are very low.

Final words on Agatha Harkness decks in Marvel Snap

Agatha Harkness is certainly not in the meta and has an unreliable way of winning games, but she has her merits. In addition to being fun, playing with an Agatha deck is one of the best ways to farm boosters and quickly increase a player’s collection level.