Best Quinjet decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

In Marvel Snap, players may often be fascinated with huge stats. These cards can be the ones that could be labeled as ‘powerful’ in the game, since having more Power points than your opponent is your main goal to win. But Quinjet, a one-cost, two-Power card, is one of the most game-changing cards Marvel Snap has to offer.

Quinjet has the ability that reads “Ongoing: Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost 1 less.” It may be a bit underwhelming at first glance. But with the right cards, you can take advantage of it to make your way to victory.

Here are the best Quinjet decks in Marvel Snap.

Quinjet Outsider Deck

The best way to use Quinjet’s effect is by putting it on a deck that has more units which can put cards in your hand that did not start there. The cost reduction Quinjet can give to these “outsider” cards may seem a small advantage, but it can be a big help especially since players can only spend a limited amount of Energy per turn.

Some of the units that can bring you cards that do not start from your deck include Agent 13, Cable, Sentinel, Moon Girl, White Queen, and Nick Fury. The downside with using these units is most give you random cards and do not guarantee they can work well with your strategy. Still, having these random cards’ cost reduced by one is already a big thing.

As for Sentinel and Moon Girl, you can control what cards they can bring to your hand. The former adds a copy of itself to your hand upon playing. The latter, on the other hand, duplicates your hand. All of these cards have a reduced cost, making them more useful than their original copies.

For your offensive options, you can put the likes of The Collector which gains plus one Power every time a card is being added to your hand except by drawing them from your deck, Bishop that gains plus one Power every time you play a card on any of your locations, and Devil Dinosaur which gains plus two Power points for each card in your hand.

The last two cards in the deck are Shang-Chi, which destroys all of your opponent’s cards with nine or more Power on their side of the location where you played it, and Wave, which makes all cards in both players’ hands four-cost despite their original costs.

This deck has more of a toolbox strategy, meaning it will depend on the situation if you need to play the random cards from your hand or just stick with your late-game finishers (particularly Devil Dino). But if luck favors your side and will give you good cards, maximize Quinjet and it can give you a big advantage.

Win condition cards for this deck:

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Devil Dinosaur

The Collector

Moon Girl

Nick Fury

Devil Dinosaur is your focal point of offense for this deck. The Collector and Nick Fury would be your secondary offensive options. The ideal play for a synchronized offensive strategy would be Quinjet on turn one, The Collector on turn two, Wave by turn three, Nick Fury on four, Devil Dinosaur by five, and one of the six-costs by turn six.

But if you won’t be able to do the sequential play mentioned, Moon Girl can provide more Power points to Devil Dinosaur. This will lead you to focus on playing Devil Dino’s offense up until the end of the game.

Zabu/Devil Dino/Darkhawk

Another deck that you can take advantage of Quinjet’s effect with is the engine provided by Zabu, Devil Dinosaur, and Darkhark. This deck has an offensive strategy that focuses on the number of cards your opponent has in their hand and deck.

Zabu is a key card in this deck. It can lower the cost of your four-cost cards, potentially paving the way for playing two four-cost units in turn six. Darkhawk is a four-cost, zero-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.” Having it alongside Devil Dinosaur on your locations would provide a heavy offensive boost on your side.

Mystique can even make things better for you. It can copy an Ongoing ability of the card you last played before it. Ending the game by playing it after you placed Devil Dinosaur on turn five is a big move. Also, Mystique can copy Darkhawk’s ability just in case you won’t be able to draw Devil Dino in time.

You will also need to play units that add cards to your opponent’s deck to further boost Darkhawk’s Power boost. This includes Korg and Rockslide, both of which have the ability to add rocks to your opponent’s deck. Drawing those rocks can also disrupt your opponent’s strategy, potentially giving an additional Power boost to Devil Dinosaur.

As for the other cards in the deck, you can put units that give you cards that do not start in your deck. This includes Sentinel, Moon Girl, and White Queen. Shang-Chi can also be included for destroying your opponent’s high-Powered cards, as well as Armor to prevent your cards from being destroyed.

The key to using this deck is to prioritize playing Zabu as early as possible. Also, if you know you can bring out both Darkhawk and Devil Dino on turn four or five, you can take advantage of Mystique’s effect by copying Zabu’s ability on turn three. This will even lower the cost of your four-cost cards and can potentially allow you to play three of your four-costs by turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck:

Again, Quinjet is more of a tool to add a cost-reduction advantage to the cards that did not start in your deck. This strategy’s offensive engine will rely on the following cards:

Devil Dinosaur

Darkhawk

Zabu

Mystique

Devil Dinosaur and Darkhawk will provide the offensive engine for this deck. The latter can have its cost lowered, so playing it in turn six would be the ideal thing to do so your opponent won’t expect that you have a low cost yet massive Power booster in the end game. Just make sure you are at a disadvantage on turn five so your cards will be revealed second. Armor can also protect either Devil Dino or Darkhawk.

Zabu should be played as early as possible to gain its advantage towards the mid to late game. Mystique, on the other hand, will play a vital role since it can either copy the Ongoing abilities of either Devil Dino or Darkhawk, or even Zabu’s. Make sure to properly time its placement on the field, depending on the situation.

Quinjet deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Quinjet deck along with their effects:

Devil Dinosaur – Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.

Moon Girl – On Reveal: Duplicate your hand.

Sentinel – On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.

How to counter Quinjet decks in Marvel Snap

Since Quinjet has an Ongoing ability, Enchantress can stop it since it shuts down all the Ongoing abilities of the other cards where you played it. It can also disrupt the effects of Devil Dinosaur and Darkhawk, leaving you with just a vanilla card in the late game.

Killmonger is also a big threat to Quinjet. It can destroy Quinjet since it is a one-cost card.