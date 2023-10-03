This October, Marvel Snap‘s newest season is called “Bloodstone.” With Halloween approaching this month, developer Second Dinner gave a glimpse at some of the new offerings that will come to the game, including season pass card Elsa Bloodstone.

In the Marvel universe, Elsa Bloodstone is a member of the Midnight Sons, a group that focuses on slaying various supernatural beings.

Elsa Bloodstone is a known werewolf slayer, using the power of her Bloodgem to gain superhuman strength, stamina, durability, and healing powers. In Marvel Snap, she has a gamechanging ability that boosts your other cards.

Here are the best Elsa Bloodstone decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Elsa Bloodstone abilities, explained

Elsa Bloodstone is a two-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “If you play another card to fill a location, give it +3 Power.” On paper, she is more of a tech card that can grant bonus Power on your cards.

But, if you use her correctly, she has the potential to turn the game upside down, especially if you use decks that play a lot of cards to create massive Power on your locations.

Hunting season is finally upon us, courtesy of Elsa Bloodstone. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Elsa Bloodstone as the season pass card once she arrives for $9.99 USD or you can grab the Premium+ version for $14.99. You don’t need to spend tokens or open your Spotlight Caches to add her to your collection of cards.

Strategy and best combos for Elsa Bloodstone decks in Marvel Snap

Elsa Bloodstone has a general effect that works with almost any card. Her ability does not rely on a specific card or combo to work, so she can be a great tech card to almost any deck.

There are some cards, however, that can really take advantage of Elsa Bloodstone’s effect. One of these is Kitty Pryde, who can bounce herself back to your hand while stacking Power. Playing her in a location with already three cards while Elsa Bloodstone is in a location can give her a total of plus four Power every time she is bounced.

Silk is also another card that can synergize well with Elsa Bloodstone. Her ability to shift herself across locations can be big, especially if she moves to a location with already two cards. The last spot can be filled by any card which can be boosted by Elsa Bloodstone while Silk can create space since she will move to another location.

Cards that can quickly fill locations with created units can help you secure the fourth spot in a location faster, including Brood and Mister Sinister.

The best Elsa Bloodstone decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Control

Consistency is key for Sera Control. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Elsa Bloodstone works well in a Sera Control deck. This strategy has established itself as one of the most consistent and reliable decks in the meta for a long time already. With Elsa Bloodstone’s arrival, the potential Power boost it can have may become massive, especially since it aims to fill all the locations with cards in the late game.

Sera decreases the cost of your cards in the hand by one. Playing her on turn five can pave the way for a possible massive miracle turn six, wherein you can play as many cards as possible that could adapt to the strategy used by your opponent. This is possible since the Sera Control deck has a toolbox type of strategy.

Angela, Bishop, and Hit-Monkey are your main Power sources. Angela gains plus two Power every time a card is played on the same location as her. As for Bishop and Hit-Monkey, the former gains plus one Power every time you play a card, while the latter gains plus two Power for each other card you played on the same turn you played Hit-Monkey.

Mysterio’s ability to play illusions of him counts as separate plays, so he greatly boosts the Power of all three, especially Hit-Monkey. Kitty Pryde is there to be a possible alternative Power source, as well as spam Angela’s ability. Mobius M. Mobius can be added to ensure Sera’s effect will always work. Jeff the Baby Land Shark, on the other hand, is literally unstoppable.

Cap off the deck with Scarlet Witch to change a location, Shang-Chi to destroy the opponent’s cards with nine or more Power, and Enchantress to remove the Ongoing abilities of cards on the location where she is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Sera

Kitty Pryde

Angela

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera is the heart and soul of this deck. So, it is always your priority to play her on turn five or earlier to make way for the miracle multiple turn six play. Angela, Bishop, and Hit-Monkey dictate the flow of Power for your side, so create Power for them as much as possible.

As for Shang-Chi and Enchantress, their disruption abilities can then be converted as offense for your side. Save them for the last turn to possibly turn things around, especially if you are at a big disadvantage by turn five.

Aggro Move DoomWave

DoomWave, but better. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another deck where Elsa Bloodstone can be used is in an Aggro Move package with the DoomWave combo. Here, the aim of the deck is simple: Stack Power using Angela and Kraven by playing and moving cards around while using the DoomWave combo to fill the locations with Doombots.

Angela and Kraven are your major Power sources. The strategy is to play cards on the Angela location which can then be moved to Kraven’s location. With this, both cards can stack Power which can potentially be used to outlast your opponent on two separate locations.

The cards in the deck that can move or move cards are Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Spider-Man, and Vision. As for Silk, she can move by playing cards on the same current location as her. Miles Morales benefits from moving cards since he can cost one if you or your opponent move cards on the last turn.

Kitty Pryde is there to spam Angela’s ability. Wave makes the cost of both players’ cards in the hand to four regardless of their original cost. She can be used to use Doctor Doom, who can create five-Power Doombots on the other two locations.

Finish the deck with America Chavez, which is a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six and not earlier.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Angela

Kraven

Wave

Doctor Doom

Angela and Kraven are your main Power sources, so build their Power as much as possible by using the play-and-move strategy. The DoomWave package, on the other hand, is a safe and guaranteed play to potentially create more Power on your locations.

