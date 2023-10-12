The characters in the Marvel universe are incredibly diverse, hailing from various origins and ethnicities. One is Lei Ling, a superhero of Chinese origin. She is known by her codename Aero and she possesses abilities centered around manipulating air.

Aero has the power to sense, generate, and manipulate the air and wind. She can also create her clone made out of air and make blade-like weapons using the wind. In Marvel Snap, her abilities mirror what she can do as a superhero, particularly her prowess in moving units just like how she can control the air and wind.

Here are the best Aero decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Aero abilities, explained

Aero is a five-cost, eight-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.” This control ability may swiftly alter the flow of the game in an instant. You can use Aero as a location contender where her stats could match the Power of the card she can move. On the other hand, she can be a sacrificial lamb that can move the last card your opponent played, preventing them from creating their desired Power on the supposed location where they should have played the last card.

Move with Aero. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can get Aero as a Series Three card once you reach at least Collection Level 486. She can also be your free Series Three card every season, so making decks that use Aero can be possible once you reach the mid-stages of playing Marvel Snap.

Strategy and best combos for Aero decks in Marvel Snap

Aero has a general effect that can be used to possibly disrupt the opponent’s setup. This means you can insert her into almost any deck, making her a great control card while having a decent cost and stat line that makes her a lategame finisher.

There are some cards, however, that bring out the full potential of Aero. One is Sandman because of his Ongoing ability that limits each player to playing just one card per turn. Combining this with Aero can make the location manipulation a reality, especially since both players are guaranteed to play only one card as long as Sandman is active.

Aero can also work well with cards that benefit from moving units. This includes Kraven, who stacks two Power every time a card is moved to his location. As for Kingpin, he can destroy cards that will be moved to the same location as him on turn six.

The best Aero decks in Marvel Snap

Electro Ramp

Ramp your way to Infinite. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Aero fits well with Sandman. However, she is more of a lategame option here, rather than a card that is vital in creating the needed setup to make the strategy work.

This Electro Ramp deck works as a straightforward engine that relies on playing multiple high-cost cards in the mid to late game. With Sandman’s Ongoing ability to limit players to play just one card per turn, this can be maximized once you play Electro, giving you plus one max energy every turn. Wave is also in this deck to turn the cost of the cards on your hand to four regardless of their original cost. She is a good backup plan in case you won’t be able to play Electro in time.

Aside from Aero, the other lategame finishers that can be used in this deck are Doctor Doom (for swarming the locations with five-Power Doombots), Odin (for re-activating the On Reveal abilities of your cards), Black Panther (for massive Power), Arnim Zola (for creating Black Panther clones on the other two locations while triggering his On Reveal ability), Alioth (for destroying your opponent’s cards), and America Chavez (steady six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six and not earlier).

Cap off the deck with Mobius M. Mobius to prevent any increase on your card costs, and Jeff the Baby Land Shark, who is unstoppable when it comes to moving or playing him in any location within the game.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Aero, the other win condition cards are:

Electro

Sandman

Black Panther

Arnim Zola

Alioth

Doctor Doom

Odin

Electro and Sandman are the heart and soul of this deck. Playing them every game is ideal to unlock the ramp strategy and run it smoothly.

The Black Panther and Arnim Zola combo can be used if you are still behind in terms of Power in at least two locations. As for Alioth, it can guarantee at least one location secured, assuming you have enough Power to overthrow your opponent on where you want to play it.

Doctor Doom can add five-Power Doombots to each other location, while Odin’s ability to re-activate On Reveal effects can be beneficial in the lategame for Doctor Doom, Black Panther, or Arnim Zola, as well as his six-cost, eight-Power stat line.

Move

Standard Move is still a reliable deck. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Here, the standard strategy of moving cards around the locations is the main key to unlocking certain advantages for your side, including creating potential massive Power on your locations, destroying your opponent’s cards, and more.

Your Move enablers for this deck are Ghost-Spider, Iron Fist, Cloak, and Heimdall. You can use them in their prescribed timings of play, ranging from the early to lategame. Maximizing the Move mechanic as much as possible is the main name of the game, so be wise about how and when you should use those cards.

Silk is a two-cost, five-Power card that can move locations each time a card is played on the location where she is positioned, whether played by you or your opponent.

As for the cards that can stack Power from the Move mechanic, these are Kraven, Dagger, and Vulture. Multiple Man, on the other hand, can leave a copy of himself in his original location every time you move him. Combining Multiple Man with Hulk Buster is ideal as it allows you to leave eight-Power copies of the former in the process.

Finish the deck with Spider-Man 2099, who can destroy a random card from your opponent’s side the first time he is moved.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Aero, the other win condition cards are:

Kraven

Dagger

Vulture

Multiple Man

Hulk Buster

Spider-Man 2099

Heimdall

Kraven, Dagger, and Vulture are your primary Power sources for this deck that rely on the Move mechanic. So, maximize your cards that move other units to create enough Power for the mentioned cards.

The combo of Multiple Man and Hulk Buster can help you spread more Power on your locations. Spider-Man 2099’s destruction ability, on the other hand, can be converted to offense. Heimdall is the go-to turn-six play for the deck.

About the author