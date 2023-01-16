Marvel Snap is a fast-paced, strategic card battler with Marvel heroes and villains. In Marvel Snap, you have three minutes to use your deck of twelve cards to win across three locations. Even though you can choose from many cards and deck variations, one card you may want to add to your deck is Daredevil.

Daredevil is a two-cost two Power card. On turn five, you see your opponent’s plays before making your own, meaning you can gain a strategic advantage over your opponent if you build your deck accordingly.

So, what are the best Daredevil decks, and how can you counter them?

Best Daredevil decks in Marvel Snap

While Daredevil isn’t a high-Power card, seeing your opponent’s play before making your own allows you to take advantage of their play. This can be with cards that gain boosts based on where your opponent plays a card.

Or it can help you decide where to offensively or defensively play your cards. If you’d like to try a Daredevil deck, these are some of the best ones you can use in Marvel Snap.

Deck One

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One is one of the most challenging Daredevil decks to play. It includes The Hood, Bucky Barnes, Carnage, Daredevil, Armor, Colossus, Green Goblin, Deathlok, Warpath, Hobgoblin, Professor X, and Destroyer.

Destroyer has a unique ability where, On Reveal, you destroy your other cards. While this usually isn’t a good thing, it’s great when it’s played at the same location as The Hood, Bucky Barnes, or Carnage, as you can gain Power boosts and additional cards. And by using cards like Armor and Professor X at the two other locations, you can stop Destroyer from destroying the cards at those locations.

Deck Two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two is versatile and includes Iceman, Korg, Daredevil, Scorpion, Storm, Shang-Chi, Enchantress, Jessica Jones, Hobgoblin, Professor X, Gamora, and America Chavez.

When you use Storm, you can flood a location, meaning the next turn is the last turn cards can be played there. You could then play Jessica Jones at this location and capitalize on her On Reveal ability, which states: “If you don’t play a card here on the next turn, you gain +4 Power.” And even if you wanted to, you won’t be able to play a card at that location because it’s flooded.

Or if you’ve played Daredevil, you’ll know where your opponent is playing their cards on turn five. This means you can play Gamora at the same location and gain +5 Power, or you could play Hobgoblin and give them negative eight Power at that location.

Deck Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Three is about disruption and includes Iron Fist, Nightcrawler, Angela, Daredevil, Lizard, Kingpin, Polaris, Spider-Man, Enchantress, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Aero, and Magneto.

One of the best features of this deck is Aero’s ability, as it moves all enemy cards played that turn to her location. So, if you were to play Aero at the same location as Kingpin on turn six, all your enemy’s cards played on turn six would be moved to her location and destroyed by Kingpin.

If you’ve played Daredevil, then on turn five, you’ll be able to see where your opponent is placing their cards before you make your move. This can be handy if you have Enchantress and need to stop your opponent’s Ongoing abilities at a location.

How to counter Daredevil decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, a few cards can counter Daredevil decks. These cards include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Armor, Professor X, and Spider-Woman.

To block the On Reveal ability cards in a Daredevil deck, you can use Cosmo. Hobgoblin is fantastic if you want to add a negative eight Power level to a location, which can be helpful if your cards have been moved and destroyed because of the Aero and Kingpin or Spider-Man and Kingpin combos. And this is why Armor is a good counter for Kingpin, as it can stop your cards from being destroyed.

Professor X is a great counter option, as you can lock down a location and stop cards from being moved or added, which can prevent the moving ability of many cards within a Daredevil deck.

Spider-Woman is helpful for the same reason as Hobgoblin as, On-Reveal, you will afflict all enemy cards here with negative one Power. So it’s great if you need to reduce your enemy’s total Power.

If you’re looking to try a Daredevil deck or need counter one, these are the three best Daredevil decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.