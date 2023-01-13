Best Magik decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Card game matches can last in an unpredictable timeframe. Some may take only around four to five minutes if a player uses a strategy that wishes to finish the opponent in the early game. While other matches last for a longer period of time, typically more than 10 minutes especially if the strategy used by a player will require a longer setup to pull off their desired combos.

But in Marvel Snap, all matches are generally short. A typical match lasts for only three to five minutes since you and your opponent will only have six turns to play cards.

But a location in the game, namely the Limbo location, can make a match longer by giving players an extra turn seven to prolong the match. With the release of Magik, which turns a location into Limbo when you play it, some decks can be built around the card. This can be an option players can consider in terms of strategy.

Here are the best Magik decks in Marvel Snap.

Magik/Devil Dinosaur/Nova/Carnage Offense

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Two of the most popular deck engines in Marvel Snap can be used alongside Magik to maximize the turn seven given by Limbo in terms of offensive prowess. The Devi Dinosaur deck with the Nova/Carnage combo both provide consistency to utilize Magik’s ability, potentially making all turns worth it for your setups while waiting for the bonus turn.

Devil Dinosaur gains plus two power points for each card in your hand. This is a game-changing effect since once you land the Dino on one of your locations, it can provide a massive power boost assuming that you have at least four cards in your hand. You can make this power boost more consistent if you have Moon Girl in your deck since it can duplicate your hand cards upon playing it.

The Nova/Carnage combo, on the other hand, relies on the destruction mechanic of Carnage which gives it plus two power points for every card destroyed on the location where you played it. Nova gives one bonus power point to all of your cards in the field if it gets destroyed.

To provide more consistency to the Nova/Carnage combo, you can add Deathlok, which can also destroy cards once you play it, as well as cards that benefit from being destroyed like Wolverine which resurrects itself immediately, Bucky Barnes which becomes the high-powered Winter Soldier, and Deadpool which can double its power while having the ability to return to your hand when removed from a location.

As for the other cards in the deck, you can include the likes of Shang-Chi, which can destroy all of your enemy cards with nine or more power, Taskmaster, which can copy the power of the last card you played, and She-Hulk, which costs one less for each energy you did not spend on the turn you pan to play it. The key to using this deck is to pull off the Nova/Carnage combo in the early to mid stages of the game, as well as know the timing of when to play your late-game cards, especially if you opt to use the turn seven potential of Magik.

Magik Ramp Control

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Another way of playing Magik is through a Control deck that focuses on disrupting your opponent’s strategy to gain an offensive advantage in the late game.

Since Magik should be played as early as turn four or five to fully maximize its potential, you will need all sorts of advantages courtesy of your cards, especially those cards that can give you bonus energies in the early to mid-game.

Some of the cards that can give you bonus energy to spend include Psylocke, which gives you one energy after the turn you played it, and Electro, which gives one max energy but restricts you to play only one card per turn after you put it in the field. Wave can also help as well since it makes all of your and your opponent’s hand cards cost four. This can lower the cost of your cost five or six cards in an instant.

For the advantages you can have which can disrupt your opponent’s strategy, you can include Shang-Chi, Cosmo, which shuts down all the On Reveal abilities that can be activated on the same location, Enchantress, which removes all the Ongoing abilities of the cards placed where you played it, and Hobgoblin, which is a cost five, negative eight power card that can go to your opponent’s side of a location.

As for the late-game offensive options, you can put Doctor Doom, which can summon five power Doombots on your locations, and America Chavez, which is a cost six, nine power card that guarantees to go to your hand in turn six. Sunspot can provide an offensive boost as well since it can gain power equal to your unspent energies per turn. Agent 13 can also add a random card to your hand when it is played, giving you a potential card that can synergize with your strategy.

The key to using this variant of the Magik deck is to bring out some of your higher-cost cards as early as possible to maximize the turn seven bonus Limbo can give. Also, the Control mechanics provided by Cosmo and Enchantress can convert your opponent’s potentially disrupted strategy into power boosts on your side.

How to counter the Magik deck

Cosmo is a direct counter to Magik since it can prevent you from using On Reveal abilities. Also, decks that focus on locking down locations, such as Professor X and Spider-Man can disrupt your setup to gain a potential turn seven.

Decks that center around boosting multiple units at once may have the advantage when facing a Magi deck. This is because Magik is a cost five, three power card which may seem underwhelming for a cost five card in terms of power.

Your opponent can play moves that can give massive power boosts on the turn you play Magik, so you should time properly when you will play it.