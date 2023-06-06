Marvel Snap‘s season this June, known as the Spider-Versus, is themed around the release of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film, starring Miles Morales. The arrival of a new season will also mark the introduction of a new season pass card. This time, Ghost-Spider will be the star of the season pass.

Ghost-Spider is a Spider-Man variant from another universe. Behind the mask, she is Gwen Stacy, who is often Miles’ friend-slash-love interest. In Marvel Snap, she can be a ferocious threat, especially when used in Move decks.

Marvel Snap’s Ghost-Spider abilities, explained

Ghost-Spider is a two-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.” On paper, this may seem like an effect that may not change the pace of the game in an instant. But when used correctly, Ghost-Spider can provide a massive boost to a card if she moves the right unit, as well as when she is played in the right location, especially as a surprise card in the late game.

Ghost-Spider won’t cost you tokens during the Spider-Versus season, which will be beginning on Tuesday, June 5 at 10pm CT. Instead, she can be purchased through the season pass which costs $9.99. There is also a premium version for $14.99. After this season, Ghost-Spider will be available in the normal token shop rotation and will cost 6,000 tokens.

Strategy and best combos for Ghost-Spider decks in Marvel Snap

Generally, Ghost-Spider is a tech card that can provide another cheap movement option for Move decks. Some of her best targets to move are cards that can gain Power when moved, such as Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture. All of these cards are good units that can potentially have massive Power going toward the late game.

Miles Morales also benefits from Ghost-Spider’s effect, making him a one-cost, five-Power card when the latter moves a card to the location where she is played.

The best Ghost-Spider decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Move

Iron Fist Human Torch Cloak Multiple Man Kraven Ghost-Spider Dagger Vulture Polaris Doctor Strange Miles Morales Heimdall

As mentioned, Ghost-Spider works as more of a tech card that helps Move decks reach their full potential. Including her in the standard Move deck can be beneficial, since she can potentially provide another boost to one or more of the other cards.

Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture are the best targets for Ghost-Spider’s effect. Multiple Man, on the other hand, can leave a copy of themselves in the location where you originally placed them when he is being moved to another location.

You can also put some of the staple cards for the Move deck that help to move units around the locations, such as Iron Fist and Cloak for the early game, Doctor Strange for the mid-game, and Heimdall for late.

Miles Morales and Kraven are your power sources aside from the cards that gain Power when moved. Miles can lower his cost and can become a cheap Power booster, while Kraven stacks Power whenever a card moves to the location where he is placed. Polaris is also there for added Power value, as well as having a control effect to transfer an opposing one or two-cost card to the location where you will play her. This can disrupt your opponent’s setup.

Win condition cards for this deck

The cards that can define the winning condition for this deck are:

Human Torch

Dagger

Vulture

Kraven

Heimdall

Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture are your main Power sources for this deck. Moving them around in all locations can make their Power bigger, so be wise on prioritizing to move them as much as possible to stack the bonus Power they can gain from moving.

Kraven is also another good Power source since he can stack major Power depending on your movement in the locations.

Heimdall is a must for almost every Move deck since he can instantly move cards to the left when you play him. This is a powerful move since it is a one-time, big-time effect that can quickly change the pace of the game.

Control Move

Iron Fist Cloak Kraven Ghost-Spider Dagger Vulture Doctor Strange Juggernaut Polaris Shang-Chi Miles Morales Sera

Another variation of the Move deck where Ghost-Spider can be useful is in a control deck. This is still working around the movement mechanic. Though, the strategy of this deck is more on creating multiple big and surprise plays in the late game with the help of one of the most used cards in the game, Sera.

Sera’s simple effect of decreasing the cost of all her user’s cards in the hand by one can be a catalyst for miracle plays in the final turn. These plays can be harder for your opponent to read compared to the Heimdall for most Move decks.

Aside from Polaris which can potentially disrupt an opponent’s setup by moving an opposing one or two-cost card on the side of your opponent, Juggernaut is also a great addition to highlight the control mechanics of this deck. He can move the card/s played by the opponent from the same location where he is placed to other locations.

Shang-Chi is also a good disruptor since he can destroy all nine-cost or more cards of the opponent on the location where you played him. This can be a surprise late move which can be converted to offense for your side.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Sera

Polaris

Juggernaut

Shang-Chi

Sera is the main instigator of this deck thanks to her ability which is the key to playing multiple cards in the final turn. Polaris and Juggernaut are there for your control effects which can disrupt your opponent’s setup instantly. Shang-Chi, on the other hand, can get rid of your opponent’s main Power sources which is best done in the last turn.

Also, some of the main power sources in the first deck (Dagger, Vulture, Kraven) are still considered win condition cards here too.

Ghost-Spider staple cards

Here are cards you should play with Ghost-Spider along with their effects:

Iron Fist — One-cost, two-Power. On Reveal: After you play your next card, move it one location to the left.

Cloak — Two-cost, four-Power. Next turn, both players can move cards to this location.

Kraven — Two-cost, two-Power. When a card moves here, this gets +2 Power.

Dagger — Two-cost, two-Power. When this moves to a location, +2 Power for each card your opponent has there.

Vulture — Three-cost, three-Power. When this cards moves, +5 Power.

Doctor Strange – Three-cost, three-Power. On Reveal: Move your highest power cards to this location.

Polaris — Three-cost, three-Power. Move an opposing one or two-cost card to this location.

Miles Morales — If a card moved last turn, this costs one.

