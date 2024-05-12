If you’re an Overwatch 2 player diving into Marvel Rivals, one of the first things you want to do before joining a match is to find the correct mouse sensitivity to aim perfectly.

Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2 share plenty of similarities, with both being arena shooters featuring heroes wielding different weapons and abilities. As such, it’s not a bad idea to match the sensitivity from one game to the other—and fortunately, this conversion is very easy.

Here’s how to convert your Overwatch 2 sensitivity to Marvel Rivals.

How to convert your Overwatch 2 sensitivity to Marvel Rivals

Practice Range lets you test your settings. Remixed by Dot Esports

To convert your Overwatch 2 sensitivity to Marvel Rivals, multiply it by 0.375. For example, if your Overwatch 2 sensitivity is four, your Marvel Rivals sensitivity will be 1.50.

We found this sensitivity multiplier by testing the sensitivities in both games. First, we noted the distance covered by the mouse to complete a 360-degree turn in Overwatch 2. Then, we found the Marvel Rivals sensitivity that covered the same distance when completing a turn. For our tests, we used the following setup:

Mouse: RAZER DeathAdder V2

RAZER DeathAdder V2 DPI: 800

800 Windows mouse speed: 6/11

6/11 Polling rate: 1000Hz

We’re also using the same horizontal and vertical sensitivities in Marvel Rivals but if you’re having trouble tracking your opponents in air, we recommend increasing your vertical sensitivity.

Why is mouse sensitivity important in Marvel Rivals?

Unlike tactical shooters, Marvel Rivals is a third-person six-vs-six Overwatch-like shooter. Some heroes have unique mobility abilities that can catch you off-guard if you’re not used to your sensitivity. If you’re coming over from Overwatch 2, you’ll know the importance of tracking and snappy aim. I, for example, use a low sensitivity because I find it easier to play hitscan heroes like Punisher in Marvel Rivals. However, my sensitivity is slightly higher than I’m used to in VALORANT and Counter-Strike 2.

The best thing you can do is pick one sensitivity and adjust it according to your aiming style—wrist or arm. Wrist aimers tend to stick to higher sensitivities, while arm players run a lower sensitivity. Until you find a sensitivity you like, we recommend queueing for Quick Match and holding off on Competitive in Marvel Rivals until you’re comfortable.

