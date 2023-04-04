Best Marvel Snap Hit Monkey decks and how to counter them

Like most modern games, Marvel Snap has seasons, passes, and patches, with new cards being added, buffed, and nerfed regularly. One of the latest cards in Marvel Snap is Hit-Monkey.

Hit-Monkey is a two-cost, zero Power card with an On Reveal ability, where he gets plus-two Power for every card you play in that turn.

So, what are the best Hit-Monkey decks, and how can you counter them?

Best Hit-Monkey decks in Marvel Snap

At first glance, this may not be a card you’d pick up because of the zero-Power association. However, it offers a lot of potential when it’s combined with its core card build and supplementary cards.

And these supplementary cards either enhance your unique playstyle or enhance the deck in an unexpected yet, exciting way.

Hit-Monkey core build cards in Marvel Snap

In a Hit-Monkey deck, your core cards will be Sera, Mysterio, Beast, Falcon, Bishop, and Angela. The reason these cards synergize well with Hit-Monkey is that:

Sera reduces the cost of the cards in your hand by one, which means you can potentially play more cards.

Mysterio summons Illusions to the other locations, so you gain additional cards for Hit-Monkey to get a power boost if you play him during the same turn.

Beast returns cards at that location to your hand, costing one less, which means you can play more cards for less when you play Hit-Monkey.

Falcon returns your low, one-cost cards to your hand. While this may not seem ideal if you use it to take back Squirrel Girl, you could play her again during the Hit-Monkey round, and he would get many Power boosts from her Squirrels.

Bishop gains one-Power after this card is played. Like Falcon, Bishop synergizes well with several Power-boosting locations and can be an ideal card in your deck.

Angela gains plus two Power when another card is played at that location, which boosts your power.

As you play Hit-Monkey throughout the season, you may prefer certain cards over others. However, Mysterio, Sera, Beast, and Falcon will be some of the high-priority cards for the moment.

So, if you’d like to try a Hit-Monkey deck, these are some of the best ones you can use in Marvel Snap.

Deck One — Sera Hit-Monkey

Sera Mysterio Beast Bishop Angela Falcon Hit-Monkey Squirrel Girl Bast Wolfsbane

Deck One consists of the core cards and Squirrel Girl, Bast, and Wolfsbane. Squirrel Girl may be a low-cost, low Power card. However, if you play this card in the same round as Hit-Monkey, you’ll give him a whopping Power boost because Squirrel Girl adds a one-Power Squirrel to the other locations. This means instead of playing one card that round, you’re playing three cards.

Bast is a great card because it boosts the Power of the cards in your hand to three. So if you have low or zero-Power cards, this Power boost can be a nice bonus to help you win across the locations. And, if you have Hit-Monkey in your hand, it can be an excellent Power boost.

Wolfsbane is generally a great card to have in your deck because when you play this card, you gain plus two Power for each card you have at that location. So, if a particular location has three cards, you can play Wolfsbane there and gain plus six Power.

With this deck, you want to focus on boosting Hit-Monkey as much as possible and reduce the cost of your cards so you can play more of them during the Hit-Monkey round.

Deck Two — Hit-Monkey Zabu

Sera Mysterio Beast Bishop Angela Falcon Hit-Monkey Zabu Absorbing Man Klaw

Deck Two consists of the core cards, in addition to, Zabu, Absorbing Man, and Klaw. Like Sera, Zabu reduces the cost of your four-cost cards by one. This means that you can play cards like Sera and Absorbing Man sooner.

Absorbing Man is a fun card in this deck because if your last played card has an On Reveal ability, Absorbing Man copies it. So, you could use it after Hit-Monkey and get plus two Power for all the cards played that turn.

Klaw is a generally good card to use in most decks because of the Ongoing ability where you can add plus-six Power to the rightmost location. You can use the card to boost a location that may not have much power, which may help you win the game.

With this deck, you’re looking to reduce the cost of your cards so you can play certain cards sooner, boost your total Power, and play as many cards as possible during the Hit-Monkey round.

Deck Three — Good Cards Dino

Sera Mysterio Beast Bishop Angela Falcon Hit-Monkey Quinjet Moon Girl Devil Dinosaur

Deck Three consists of the core cards and Quinjet, Moon Girl, and Devil Dinosaur. Quinjet may not seem like the best choice in a deck. However, its Ongoing ability synergizes exceptionally well with Moon Girl because all the cards that don’t initially start in your deck cost one less.

And this ties in with Moon Girl because On Reveal, it will duplicate the cards in your hand. So, the duplicated cards will cost one less because of Quinjet.

Devil Dinosaur is a card that synergizes well with Falcon and Beast because of its Ongoing ability. It receives plus two Power for every card in your hand, which would work incredibly well if you were looking to do an explosive round six Hit-Monkey play.

Although these are some of the best decks for Hit-Monkey, if you don’t have some of the cards, you can also switch them out for general Power boosting cards, counter cards, or even your favorite cards.

How to counter Hit-Monkey decks in Marvel Snap

Some of the best counter cards in Marvel Snap are the ones that either stop Ongoing or On Reveal abilities or reduce your opponent’s Power level.

With this in mind, you’ll want Cosmo to block the On Reveal abilities of cards at that location, Hobgoblin to reduce your opponent’s total Power at a particular location, and Spider-Woman as you’ll give negative one Power to all of your opponent’s cards. In addition, you’ll also want to take Sandman because he has an Ongoing ability that only allows players to play one card each round, which truly disables Hit-Monkey’s ability.

So, if you want to try a Hit-Monkey deck or need counter one, these are the three best Hit-Monkey decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.