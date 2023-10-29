Bishop in the Marvel universe can absorb all forms of radiant energy that he can then turn to various forms, such as blasts or biokinetic energy. He uses these as his main weapon, allowing him to become a force to be reckoned with. In Marvel Snap, his ability is somehow patterned to what he can do as a mutant, making him a potential threat offensively.

Here are the best Bishop decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Bishop abilities, explained

Bishop is a three-cost, one-Power card with the ability that reads “After you play a card, this gains +1 Power.” If you are able to play multiple cards from the mid-game onwards, you can build up his stats, making Bishop a potential massive Power source in the late game.

You can get Bishop as a series one card, specifically once you reach the window of Collection Level 18-214. You will not need to spend tokens just to get him, so you can add Bishop to your collection as early as possible, as well as a possible card to be included in your decks.

Strategy and best combos for Bishop decks in Marvel Snap

Bishop has a general effect that makes him a card that can be inserted into almost any deck available in the game. He just relies on the number of plays that you can do after you play him. However, there are some cards that can bring out his full potential, especially in making his Power potentially massive in the late game.

Playing Mysterio can create up to two illusions of him in the other two locations. This means that every illusion will be counted as a separate play, giving Bishop plus three Power in the process if you manage to have at least one open space in each location.

As for Sera, she lowers the cost of your cards in the hand by one. This effect can pave the way for playing multiple cards in every turn to potentially stack more Power to Bishop. That is why he is a vital part of the Sera Control deck since the miracle turn six push makes Bishop’s Power bigger.

The best Bishop decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Control

Considered as, if not the best, but one of the best and most consistent decks in the game for a long time already, the Sera Control strategy has dominated the Marvel Snap meta because of its toolbox of effects to win games. Various strategies can be catered to in this deck, such as creating enormous Power on your locations, disrupting your opponent’s effects, and many more.

Aside from Bishop, Angela and Hit-Monkey are your other major Power sources for this deck. The former gains plus two Power every time a card is played on the location where she is placed. The latter, on the other hand, gains plus two Power for every other card that you played on the same turn as him. All these Power sources benefit from Mysterio since the illusions he can create count as individual plays.

Kitty Pryde is there to somehow spam Angela’s ability, as well as to potentially stack plus one Power every time she is bounced back to her hand. The combo of Killmonger and Nova is present to give plus one Power to all of your units, as well as to destroy all one-cost cards from both players’ side.

Sentinel can be added as a straightforward two-cost, three-Power card that adds a copy of itself to your hand, while Scarlet Witch changes a location to a random one. Cap off the deck the Shang-Chi, who can destroy all of your opponent’s units with nine or more Power in a single location, and Enchantress, who can remove all Ongoing abilities from the cards on the location where she is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Bishop, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Sera

Angela

Hit-Monkey

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera is the heart and soul of this deck. Playing her in every game should always be your priority to potentially pave the way for the multiple turn six miracle plays. As for Angela and Hit-Monkey, they are the other potential massive Power sources for this deck aside from Bishop.

Shang-Chi and Enchantress’ disruption potential, on the other hand, can be converted as offense for your side.

Thor Bloodstone

A rising deck in the meta that has seen success where Bishop is also a potential massive Power source is in a Thor Bloodstone strategy. Here, the goal is to play and fill your locations with cheap cost cards to take advantage of Elsa Bloodstone’s ability to give plus three Power to cards that are being played to fill a location.

Thor is the main Power source of this deck. His ability to give Mjolnir and potentially gain plus six Power when you play his hammer makes Thor a three-cost, 10-Power giant. That is why Jane Foster is also included in this deck to get your zero-cost cards from the deck, including Mjolnir.

Angela, Kitty Pryde, Hit-Monkey, and Mysterio are also present in this deck to provide Power control over your opponent. Goose, on the other hand, makes a pseudo-lockdown ability since it prevents both players from playing cards with a cost of four or more on the location where it is placed.

As for Luke Cage, he prevents your cards from being inflicted with negative Power. Finish the deck with Wasp and Yellowjacket, both of which are zero-cost cards that can take advantage of Elsa Bloodstone’s possible Power bonus.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Bishop, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Elsa Bloodstone

Thor

Jane Foster

Angela

Goose

Elsa Bloodstone’s Power bonus is the key to creating potential massive Power on your locations. Thor, on the other hand, is the secondary Power source that can guarantee a secured Power on one of your locations, as well as Jane Foster’s eight-Power stat.

Angela can be built up to become another possible Power source, while Goose’s potential to prevent players from playing high-cost cards can be converted as offense for your side.

