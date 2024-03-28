The big boulder and main offensive machine of Thanos’ loyal henchmen, the Black Order, Cull Obsidian is truly a force to be reckoned with, may it be in the Marvel universe or in Marvel Snap.

Also known by his other alias the Black Dwarf, Cull Obsidian is a savage brute who uses his superhuman size and strength in battles. He can even match Hulk’s power while also possessing superhuman speed, despite his size. In Marvel Snap, he can be a huge Power source but with a bit of restriction, which is pretty easy to overcome.

Here are the best Cull Obsidian decks in Marvel Snap.

Cull Obsidian abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Cull Obsidian is a four-Cost, 10-Power card with the following ability: “You can only play this where you have a 1-Cost card.” In terms of stats, Cull Obsidian’s 10 Power is definitely huge for its four-Cost stat. Its play condition may seem like a downside, but as long as you have at least one one-Cost card on any location, then playing Cull Obsidian is possible.

You can get Cull Obsidian as a series five card, meaning you need to spend 6,000 tokens once it appears in the regular rotation of your token shop. You can also check out the Spotlight Cache rotation schedule if Cull Obsidian will be part of the four-card pool.

Strategy and best combos for Cull Obsidian decks in Marvel Snap

Cull Obsidian is used for its stats. Its effect is more of a restriction, but can work well with some cards, especially those which focus on one-Cost cards.

Cards that create one-Cost units are the best partners for Cull Obsidian. This includes Thanos, which gives the six one-Cost Infinity Stones in your deck. Shanna can three random one-Cost cards in each location all at once, while Ultron has the ability to create and fill the other two locations with one-Cost Drones, and Squirrel Girl can make two one-Cost Squirrel copies on each other location.

Playing Cull Obsidian in a Shuri location can instantly give you a 20-Power unit; you just have to make sure that there is a one-Cost card in that same location. Zabu, on the other hand, lessens the cost of Cull Obsidian by one. Having Sera and Zabu before you play the big boulder makes it a two-Cost card already.

War Machine also synergizes with Cull Obsidian since it has the ability to make you play cards on any location while also disregarding play restriction abilities.

Best Cull Obsidian decks to play in Marvel Snap

Thanos

Thanos deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned, Cull Obsidian can be used in a deck with Thanos. All of the six Infinity Stones can give certain advantages to you despite them being one-Cost cards. This includes drawing cards, changing a location, decreasing the cost of a card, inflicting negative Power, and adding more Power to the Mad Titan himself.

Elsa Bloodstone is a vital part of this deck thanks to its ability to give you bonus Power every time you play a card to fill a location. Ant-Man and Dazzler are also useful since they both gain Power for your locations with four cards. As for Armor, Cosmo, and Caiera, they can be added to prevent destruction and disruption abilities from happening.

Aside from Cull Obsidian and Thanos, Mockingbird is the other major Power source while also having the ability to cost one less for each card you have in play that didn’t start in the deck. Blue Marvel, on the other hand, gives plus one Power to all of your cards.

Cap off the deck with Mobius M. Mobius to ensure that Mockingbird will trigger her ability, and Hope Summers for bonus Energy.

Ka-Zar Zoo

Ka-Zar Zoo deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Ka-Zar Zoo deck focuses on playing multiple one-Cost cards, and can also be a home for Cull Obsidian. With Ka-Zar’s ability to give plus one Power to all one-Cost cards, this simple yet reliable strategy has now found another major Power source.

Aside from Ant-Man and Squirrel Girl, Iceman (for giving added Cost to a random card in your opponent’s hand) and Nico Minoru (for having a toolbox of effects) are your other one-Cost cards in the deck. As for Black Swan, it can make all of your one-Cost cards cost zero during the next turn.

Onslaught is there to double the Ongoing abilities of your cards, primarily to double the boost of both Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel.

Hyper Aggro War Machine

Hyper Aggro War Machine deck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

War Machine just made its debut in Marvel Snap, with this deck focusing on its ability to disregard the play conditions of some cards.

Aside from Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Crossbones, and The Infinaut are the other major Power sources in the deck which benefit from War Machine’s ability. The Angela package that works by using the play/bounce and move strategy courtesy of Kitty Pryde and the unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark is also here.

Omega Red can give bonus Power to your locations, as long as you are winning on the same location.

How to counter Cull Obsidian decks

The first major counter to Cull Obsidian is Shang-Chi since it can destroy 10-Power cards in the same location. If you don’t have protection cards like Armor or Cosmo, then Cull Obsidian is vulnerable to Shang-Chi.

Killmonger can destroy your one-Cost cards in one blow. Losing your one-Cost units can make it harder for you to play Cull Obsidian in the process.

Is Cull Obsidian worth pulling?

Yes. Since there are a lot of one-Cost cards that are used in most decks, Cull Obsidian may have a space there, especially if you need to source out a cheaper option with high Power to instantly turn the tide of battle.

