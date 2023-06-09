Best Attuma decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Attuma is a four-cost, 10-power card that you will unlock in Pool three after progressing beyond collection level 486 in Marvel Snap. Attuma’s ability restricts you from having other cards in its location, as it gets destroyed at the end of the turn if there are multiple cards. But you can turn this in your favor and use Attuma to build a powerful deck that shocks the opponents.

Each deck needs to have 12 cards, and you can synergize their abilities to take control of two locations. I’ve been using Attuma frequently with cards like Death, Knull, Armor, and Zero to bring out this card’s power in taking control of a location in Marvel Snap. Keep in mind that Attuma is not the most powerful card around, so you’ll need to quickly adapt to the situation depending on what the opponent plays.

Here are the best Attuma decks to use in Marvel Snap, and how to counter them.

Best Attuma decks in Marvel Snap

Knull Venom Attuma

Attuma Knull decks can overpower opponents by destroying cards. Screenshot via snap.fan

The Knull Venom Attuma deck is a straightforward destroy-type build in Marvel Snap where you focus on harvesting Attuma’s +10 power. You also have Cosmo in this deck as it prevents On Reveal abilities from happening in a location.

To start with moves, you want Deadpool, Nova, or Yondu in turn one, followed by Bucky Barnes in turn two. I’d recommend playing Carnage at the same location as Bucky Barnes and Deadpool, followed by Attuma in turn four. If you have played Attuma in a location with no cards, use Venom next turn to harvest its power. Death is a good option to play earlier if you have reduced its cost by destroying cards.

Deadpool also provides excellent support in this situation if you destroyed it earlier in the match. Playing Venom on turn five is a brilliant option, but if you have Magik in hand, play it instead to gain an extra turn. Follow it up with Venom on turn six, and Knull on turn seven to win two locations.

Armor Zero Attuma

Attuma Armor decks focus on controlling locations. Screenshot via snap.fan

The Armor Zero Attuma deck focuses entirely on protecting Attuma instead of destroying it to harvest +10 power. The main cards of this deck are Armor, Zero, Invisible Woman, and Professor X. You can use Zero to remove Attuma’s ability or use it on Typhoid Mary. I’d recommend holding on to Zero until you have either Attuma or Typhoid Mary in hand. You can also use Invisible Woman to mask Attuma and Ebony Maw’s abilities till the end of the game.

Armor and Professor X are perfect cards to overtake Attuma’s ability. You can lock down a location on turn four and five by playing Attuma and Professor X. Since this deck features Zabu, you can play cards like Enchantress and Dracula at a lower cost. It is better to go with Dracula on turn three, as you would want to discard Red Skull to get its power. America Chavez provides an excellent power boost on turn six to win the game by sheer strategy.

Win condition cards for Attuma decks in Marvel Snap

The win condition cards for an Attuma deck depend on the archetype you are playing. For instance, if you are going for destruction, then having Venom, Carnage, and, Knull is essential. The destroy archetype fits in perfectly with Attuma’s ability, giving you the scope to overpower two locations with Venom and Knull.

Alternatively, if you are running an Armor Invisible Woman deck with Attuma, then it is essential to have cards that will give you a boost at other locations. Invisible Woman and Attuma can be at the same location, while Professor X takes control of another spot. This ensures the victory as Attuma is revealed on the last turn leaving your opponents with no counters.

How to counter Attuma decks in Marvel Snap

Countering Attuma decks can be tricky, especially if your opponent uses cards like Armor. Armor ensures that cards are not destroyed in a specific location, allowing players to subvert Attuma’s ability. Alternatively, most opponents would play Attuma in a destroy-type deck to get that +10 power on Venom or Knull.

There are, however, other ways to counter Attuma decks, even if the opponent uses the tricks mentioned above. Galactus is a fantastic card to have against Attuma decks as it completely eliminates two locations. You can effectively play Galactus early with cards like Wave to reduce its cost. Having Knull in this situation also helps as you will harvest power from all the cards destroyed at the other locations.

Titania is another cost-efficient card that can be introduced late in the game to counter Attuma. If your opponent plays Attuma without Armor in an isolated location, play Titania along with another card. This transfers Titania to your opponent’s side at that location, destroying Attuma in the process.

