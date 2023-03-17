Best Master Mold decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

The latest addition to Series five of Marvel Snap during the Days of Future Past season will get Sentinels into every opponent’s hand, and players who manage to get them will want to build the best deck for Master Mold in Marvel Snap.

Although few players will be able to acquire the new card, as seasons go by, Master Mold will be handed a Series Drop, reducing its rarity and increasing its availability.

Master Mold card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Master Mold is a two-cost card with two Power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Add 2 Sentinel to your opponent’s hand.” It is available in Series five, accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection, for 6,000 Collectors Tokens.

When Master Mold is played two Sentinel cards are created in the opponent’s hand. The Sentinel card that is created by the ability of Master Mold is a two-cost card with three Power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.” This means once it is in the player’s hand, it will be difficult to get rid of it.

In order for Master Mold’s effect to be worthwhile, the Sentinel cards created in your hand cannot be used effectively, as they normally represent simply six Power by four energy. But if the player can make the Sentinel cards total seven cards in the opponent’s hand, then the opponent cannot draw a card at the start of the next turn. Conversely, if he already has his hand full, no Sentinel will be created.

Strategy and best combos for Master Mold decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Master Mold include:

Ronan the Accuser

Wong

Sandman

Baron Mordo

Black Widow

Adding cards directly to the opponent’s hand is a powerful disruptive effect type and the card that has the most to gain from this strategy is Ronan the Accuser.

Its power can easily reach large numbers no matter what time of the game Master Mold is played, since it is unlikely the opponent will be able to get rid of Sentinel cards. (Except when one of the locations is Knowhere or when there is a Cosmo in the field, both manage to prevent Sentinel’s effects from activating.)

Better than adding two cards to your opponent’s hand is adding twice as many. This is possible when playing Wong and then Master Mold. Up to four Sentinel cards are created in the opponent’s hand, with high chances of filling it completely. To make the opponent’s life even more difficult, it is possible to play Sandman too. In this way, all copies of Sentinel will be practically useless since he will only be able to choose one card to play per turn.

Some other cards that have a synergy with Master Mold for also bringing cards to the opponent’s hand are Maximus and Baron Mordo. Maximus simply makes him draw more cards from his deck but has seven Power to compensate, while Baron Mordo makes the opponent draw a single card, changing its cost to six.

An interesting combination to use with most of these strategies for adding unwanted cards to your opponent’s hand is Black Widow, as it adds Widow Bite to your opponent’s hand, a card that prevents your opponent from drawing new cards until it is played.

The best Master Mold decks in Marvel Snap

To analyze some of the possibilities of using the new Marvel Snap card, the following decks with Nimrod can be assembled for the first weeks of the new season. As more players acquire the card, new decks and ways to play may emerge.

Below are some suggestions for the best ways to utilize Master Mold, however, new builds may emerge as more players acquire the card and experiment. Several of the cards listed below can be substituted for others from each player’s collection.

Master Mold and Electro

This deck uses Sandman as a way to play impactful cards one turn before their costs. With different effects available, your victory conditions are versatile.

Ronan the Accuser and Doctor Doom are the main sources of Power, while Sunspot, Lizard, and Maximus are secondary sources of Power.

Master Mold, Scorpion, and Sandman are the main disruptive cards, with Master Mold also acting as fuel for Ronan the Accuser.

Aero and Odin are two flexible cards that can be used in different ways depending on the game state. Despite this, Odin’s main targets are Master Mold and Doctor Doom. Arnim Zola can be a great tool to end a match by destroying Ronan or Doctor Doom.

Master Mold and Sera

The combination with Sera has a specific objective in this deck, playing Ronan the Accuser with Mystique on turn six, surprising the opponent in two locations. To help Ronan increase his Power we have Master Mold with Absorbing Man.

Depending on the opponent’s strategy, Absorbing Man can also be used to copy Shang-Chi’s effect. Rockslide is a card to disrupt the opponent and all these cards can have their cost reduced by Zabu, in addition to Sera, which allows for a very flexible turn six whenever the Ronan and Mystique combo is not available.

Master Mold and Darkhawk

The addition of Darkhawk to this deck makes Mystique easier to use, as both Darkhawk and Ronan the Accuser are win conditions for Mystique to copy. The main cards that increase the power of the two are Master Mold and Rockslide, both can be used after Wong and for that to happen Zabu is included to reduce the cost of the four cost cards.

Aero is a control option that can help you beat certain opponents. There is also an interesting combo of playing Wong on turn three and then Master Mold and Korg on the next turn, adding many cards to the opponent’s deck and hand.

How to counter Master Mold decks in Marvel Snap

Master Mold has an On Reveal effect, so the best way to prevent its activation is by using Cosmo, which prevents any card from activating its On Reveal effects. This strategy is especially effective if the opponent plans to play Master Mold after having played Wong, as it makes it easier to determine which location to play Cosmo.

Even though Cosmo doesn’t stop Master Mold’s effect, either because it has no initiative or because it was played in another location, playing a Sentinel card in a location with Cosmo prevents it from creating another Sentinel in the player’s hand, making it easier to deal with Master Mold.

A second way to deal with Master Mold is to use a Devil Dinosaur deck, which usually gains strength when the Marvel Snap player has a lot of cards in hand.