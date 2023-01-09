New cards are being added to Marvel Snap with increasing frequency, and this makes players try to discover new synergies and strategies. It’s even better when a new card can be used alongside the season’s highlight, Zabu.

Darkhawk is a new card that improves the value of some other cards already known by players, and the best Darkhawk decks are here.

Darkhawk card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Darkhawk is a four-cost card with one power. Its effect is as follows: “Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s deck.” It is available in series five, accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, as long as the player does not have it in their collection.

Darkhawk has an effect like others already in Marvel Snap, especially Devil Dinosaur and Ronan, The Accuser. Just as each has a support card, Darkhawk can also benefit from cards that add other cards to the opponent’s deck.

So the best way to use Darkhawk is as a win condition for a location, similar to Devil Dino, but without the ease of being played twice.

Strategy for Darkhawk decks in Marvel Snap

The main way to take advantage of Darkhawk’s effect is by adding cards to the opponent’s deck. With success, Darkhawk can become powerful enough to contest a location.

The road to making Darkhawk more powerful can be paved with more disruptive cards, making it harder for opponents’ strategies to come to fruition. So there remains a way to secure a second location to win the match.

Best combos with Darkhawk in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Darkhawk include:

Korg

Rockslide

Black Widow

Wong

Odin

Absorbing Man

Mystique

Taskmaster

The most direct combo is to use Korg and Rockslide. Both add potentially useless cards for your opponent to draw, while giving power to your Darkhawk.

Another way to increase Darkhawk’s power is to prevent the opponent from drawing cards, currently possible thanks to Black Widow’s effect. These three will likely be present in most Darkhawk decks.

Each of these cards has an On Reveal effect, meaning they can be even more impactful alongside cards like Wong, Odin, and Absorbing Man. All of them indirectly allow Darkhawk to become more powerful and also disrupt most of the opponent’s strategies.

To simulate Double Dino’s strategy, it is possible to use Mystique or Taskmaster after Darkhawk to contest a second location.

The best Darkhawk decks in Marvel Snap

The decks below are suggestions and can be modified according to each player’s collection and preferred playstyle. Since series four and five cards are rarer, it may take a while to find all of the ones listed below.

Darkhawk bounce

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The main objective of this deck is to reach a Darkhawk with enough power to win in one location, while using a second way to conquer a second.

The main tools for this are Korg and Black Widow in conjunction with Beast and Falcon that can bring them back to the hand, only to be played again at no cost. Iceman can get similar treatment and even The Hood if he chooses a location to give it up.

Angela is a way to get a lot of points, mainly by returning cards and playing them again to make her more powerful.

Blue Marvel can give extra power to the cards on the board, and Mystique can copy it if Darkhawk cannot be copied.

Darkhawk disruption

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has powerful combos that can be used to prevent the enemy from being able to draw cards, increasing Darkhawk’s power, and has the necessary flexibility to play without Darkhawk, with powerful cards capable of acting in all locations.

One of the best combos to use is to play Black Widow on turn two, Wave on turn three, and Odin on turn four. The opponent will not draw cards on either turn three or turn four with both activations of Black Widow’s effect. In addition, the reactivation of Wave’s effect will make Widow’s Bite cost four as well, causing the opponent to lose a draw or a round by playing a zero-power card. All this makes Darkhawk quite powerful.

Psylocke can be used to play Sera one turn early, increasing the number of card possibilities played in subsequent turns.

Odin can also be used in the location where Psylocke, Korg, Iceman, Rock Slide, and Doctor Doom are. The latter brings a lot of value to all locations when there is enough space.

America Chavez helps maintain consistent draws to have the necessary cards in hand while Aero is a tool of control, especially useful for avoiding Taskmasters and Wongs.

Darkhawk and Zabu

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck can play both Zabu and Sera to allow for as many combos as possible in a powerful final turn. Relying on the effects of Korg and Rock Slide, it’s easy to make Darkhawk achieve massive amounts of power.

Zabu and Sera are the main cards that don’t cost four, and they both help play all the others. They are the priorities for turns three and five, respectively.

When Korg is in the starting hand he can be played on turn one, but it is also possible to use Wong’s effect to create a larger number of Stones in the enemy deck. The same can be done with Rock Slide for a devastating effect on the opposing deck and Darkhawk’s strength.

Wong can be very useful with Rock Slide, Drax, Shuri, and sometimes Jubilee. Additionally, Absorbing Man can copy these same powerful effects from On Reveal.

Rock Slide and Hellcow are the cards with the highest base power in the deck and for that reason they are the best targets for Shuri’s effect.

How to counter Darkhawk decks in Marvel Snap

The best Darkhawk decks try to make the card as powerful as possible. Since its effect is Ongoing, the two best options to counter it are Shang-Chi and Enchantress. These two cards can almost completely reduce Darkhawk’s power in one location.

To prevent the On Reveal effects that are associated with Darkhawk, Cosmo is the best answer, preventing a very large number of Rocks from reaching your deck.