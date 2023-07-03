Marvel Snap‘s season for July known as “Rise of the Phoenix” revolves around some of the mutants belonging to the X-Men faction. This includes the telepath Jean Grey who can read minds and use telepathic powers. But as we know in the Marvel comics and films, she became a lot more powerful when the Phoenix Force merged with her, granting Jean Grey abilities that can almost annihilate all beings on Earth.

In Marvel Snap, the Phoenix Force’s ability is patterned to what it does in the Marvel universe. And its effect can take some of the game’s most beloved deck archetypes to a whole new level. Here are the best Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Phoenix Force abilities, explained

Phoenix Force is a five-cost, six-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn.” Phoenix Force has a decent Power stat for a five-cost card. Though, its potential to merge with another card and gain high Power while being able to move can be a whole different scenario since it can provide unpredictability for the opponent.

May the Phoenix Force be with you. Image via Second Dinner

Phoenix Force is a great addition to Move and Destroy decks. Players can get it when they purchase the season pass for $9.99, or a Premium+ version for $14.99. It will not cost you tokens once it arrives in the game this season.

Strategy and best combos for Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap

Some of the combos that can work well with Phoenix Force is the strategy that involves Human Torch and Killmonger/Deathlok. Human Torch is a one-cost, two-Power card that doubles its current Power when moved to a location. Destroying it by using either Killmonger or Deathlok can pave the way for Phoenix Force to revive Human Torch, giving you a seven-Power card in the process that can move. Moving it by turn six at least once can give you a 14-Power card.

Attuma is also a great target for Phoenix Force’s effect since it is a four-cost, 10-Power card that can destroy itself when another card is placed on the location where you played it by the end of the turn. An Attuma merged with Phoenix Force gives you a movable 16-Power card.

Generally, cards that are destroyed whether through a location or Deathlok can be good targets for Phoenix Force. Though, some options that can be your choice are cards with cheap costs and high Power at the same time. This includes Kitty Pryde, Medusa, Lizard, Polaris, and Maximus. The Hood can give you a Demon clone which is a one-cost, six-Power card, and both of these cards can be destroyed by Killmonger.

Also, aside from Human Torch, the move ability given by Phoenix Force also benefits cards that can gain Power when moved, as well as being targets for Deathlok. These are Dagger and Vulture. Kraven, on the other hand, can stack plus two Power every time a card moves to the location where it is placed.

Related: Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force to headline Marvel Snap’s ‘hottest’ season

The best Phoenix Force decks in Marvel Snap

Phoenix Force Move

Iron Fist Human Torch Silk Kraven Cloak Dagger Ghost-Spider Deathlok Vulture Killmonger Phoenix Force Heimdall

As mentioned, one of the deck archetypes where the Phoenix Force can unleash its potential is in a Move deck. However, this is not the standard Move deck since Phoenix Force requires a destroyed card to revive and eventually merge with it. So, there are a handful of cards that can help fulfill this condition.

Killmonger and Deathlok are cards that can be used to destroy your own cards. The former is the main key to destroying Human Torch and some of your opponent’s one-cost cards, while the latter can be a great destruction card for Dagger or Vulture since both of these cards gain Power every time they are moved to another location.

As for the Move mechanic enables, you can put Move staples like Iron Fist, Cloak, Ghost-Spider, and Heimdall. Kraven can be included to have another power-stacking card, while Silk provides a cheap offensive boost, as well as more unpredictability since she moves to another location every time a card is played on the original location where she is placed (for both you and the opponent).

Win condition cards for this deck

There is no definite game-winning card for this deck. Though, aside from Phoenix Force, the other cards that can help make this deck win consistently are:

Human Torch

Dagger

Vulture

Killmonger

Deathlok

Heimdall

Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture are your main Power sources revolving around the Move mechanic. They are the priority targets for the destruction cards like Kilmonger and Deathlok, and eventually Phoenix Force in the late game.

Heimdall can provide the last movement push while contributing a decent eight-Power on one of your locations.

Attuma Good Cards

Kitty Pryde Human Torch Medusa Angela Deathlok Vulture Killmonger The Thing High Evolutionary Attuma Phoenix Force Hulk

Another deck where the Phoenix Force can work well is in the Attuma Good Cards deck. The goal of this deck is simple – play Phoenix Force on turn five to revive one of the destroyed cards while having a decent board build-up all the way to turn six.

Aside from Attuma, the other good targets for the Phoenix Force in this deck are Kitty Pryde, Human Torch, Medusa, and Vulture. All of those either have good Power which can translate to a possible two-digit Power card if the Phoenix Force is merged with them, or a Power-stack ability when moved to another location.

Angela can also be included in the deck since Kitty Pryde’s bounce ability can be spammed on the location where she is placed. Cap off the deck with generic Power hitters such as The Thing and Hulk, both of which are more useful when High Evolutionary is around.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Phoenix Force, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Attuma

Kitty Pryde

Human Torch

Medusa

Vulture

Angela

Hulk

Attuma, Kitty Pryde, Human Torch, Medusa, and Vulture are the best targets for the Phoenix Force, as well as Killmonger and Deathlok. Angela, on the other hand, can provide an alternative Power source, especially if you are able to spam the Kitty Pryde bounce.

Hulk is there as a generic massive Power source by turn six if you think you already secured a location win by turn five or when you can move the Phoenix Force and its merged card wisely.

About the author