Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force to headline Marvel Snap’s ‘hottest’ season

With the “Spider-Versus” nearing its end, Jean Grey and the Phoenix Force are getting ready to arrive in Marvel Snap as the next season, known as “Rise of the Phoenix,” will make its debut in the game on Monday, July 3.

Dubbed the “hottest season” yet of the game, a new developer update was posted where Marvel Snap creator Ben Brode and the game’s chief production officer Yong Woo discussed what’s in store for players when the new season arrives. This includes the debut of Jean Grey in Marvel Snap, who is known to be one of the most popular and strongest members of the X-Men.

Rise of the Phoenix—the hottest season of MARVEL SNAP is about to take flight!



Learn all about the upcoming season, which features Phoenix Force, fire variants for Magik and Colossus, and so much more! pic.twitter.com/ez28J6BkvA — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) July 1, 2023

Jean Grey is confirmed to be a three-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Players must play their first card here each turn (if possible).” She can disrupt various setups for your opponent and serve as a useful addition for current meta decks like Sera Control and Sera Surfer.

It is not yet confirmed whether she will be be a series four or five card, so it is best to have at least 6,000 tokens available in case you want to immediately add her to their collection.

Cyclops’ most beloved mutant is finally arriving in Marvel Snap. Image via Second Dinner

As for the upcoming season pass card, the Phoenix Force will be available for players $9.99, or a Premium+ version for $14.99. Phoenix Force has been known to merge with Jean Grey in the film and comics, granting her far more powerful abilities. In Marvel Snap, it is a five-cost, six-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards and merge with it. That card can move each turn.” Phoenix Force can be an instant game-changer for Move and Destroy decks, giving them more unpredictability in the late game.

It’s getting hot in Marvel Snap with the Phoenix Force. Image via Second Dinner.

The other cards arriving in the new season include Legion, Echo, and Mirage. And just like Jean Grey, their rarities are still not known at the moment. You can check their stats and abilities below. Legion is an early contender for the ‘must-have’ cards this season because of his game-changing ability to change the other two locations with the location where you played him.

Legion may turn games upside down in a snap. Image via Second Dinner.

Echo looks interesting. Image via Second Dinner

Like White Queen, Mirage can give you vision when it comes to knowing your opponent’s strategy. Image via Second Dinner.

The upcoming season’s new locations have also been revealed by Brode and Woo. These are the White Hot Room and Lake Hellas, both of which provide advantageous for players. The former gives plus three Max Energy to the player who fills this location first. The latter, on the other hand, gives plus two-Power to all one-cost cards placed on this location.

Hotness overload. Image via Second Dinner

Ka-Zar Zoo decks may enjoy Lake Hellas. Image via Second Dinner

New variants will also arrive in the upcoming season, such as for cards like Magik, Colossus, America Chavez, Wong, Adam Warlock, and more. Brode also confirmed that the new Spotlight Caches system would be implemented sometime during Rise of the Phoenix. With this new system, players can have a higher chance of getting new cards or variants. Every week, four cards will comprise the pool of Spotlight Cache cards, and players will get a Spotlight Cache for every 120 levels in their Collection Level, guaranteeing a new card or variant for this.

Players may now get cards in an easier way with the help of Spotlight Caches. Image via Second Dinner

“Each week, three different Series Four and Five cards will be featured – including the new card released that week,” the developers said. “When you open a Spotlight Cache, you’re guaranteed to open one of those three cards or a random Series Four/Five card. If you already own one of the featured cards, the Spotlight Cache will instead feature a time-exclusive variant for the featured card.”

With Rise of the Phoenix, players may still see Move decks increase in popularity, especially with the Phoenix Force being a possible game-changing support for the archetype, as well as for Destroy decks. Attuma’s destruction ability can also synergize well with the season pass card, while Jean Grey and the other new tools offer exciting new teching opportunitites. So, get your tokens ready, and you might want to get those X-Men-themed units to give a new flavor to your decks.

