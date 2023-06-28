Marvel Snap player proves even game’s most useless card can win cubes

Some cards in Marvel Snap have effects that can create other cards. Most of the time, these new cards act as tokens that do not have their own effect, but can still consume a slot in a location. One of these token cards is the Rock, a one-cost, zero-Power card that many see as the most useless thing in the entire game.

Rock’s bad reputation comes because of its zero-Power stat line and lack of any effects. It is just created for the purpose of filling up a location to prevent cards being played. But today, a Rock actually won a game for one lucky Snap player.

The play, shared by /u/MonPocalypse on Reddit this week, was simple: a plain Rock placed on The Space Throne. And, despite it being the only card, the Snap gamer still won.

The scenario might seem to give a negative impression at first. But the locations helped the Marvel Snap mastermind actually win the match.

First, Negative Zone, which had appeared on the left location, gave minus three Power to every card placed there. This turned the Power of all the cards of their opponent on that location to negative, including Gambit and Wong – both of which destroyed all the other cards of the user. Then, Green Goblin was also placed in Space Throne, causing it to create negative Power on the opponent’s side of the location.

The Reddit post in question garnered more than 1,700 upvotes, with some praising the play even if it was mostly because of luck.

Luck or not, the play turned Rock into a clear Marvel Snap game-winner, despite not having any board contributions with its measly zero Power. A rock-solid play indeed.

