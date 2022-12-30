In the Marvel universe, may it be in the comics or movies, the sorcerers, headed by the most notable Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, are considered powerful guardians of the universe that use mystical powers and dark arts as their main arm of offense and defense. They use spells that can summon mystical pieces of weaponry, they can go to other locations with their sling ring, and those who can properly use the Eye of Agamotto can even control time with the help of the Time Stone.

The Sorcerer Supreme is the only one that can have the opportunity to do the time-controlling powers. But Doctor Strange and his mentor, The Ancient One, are not the only known Sorcerer Supremes in the Marvel universe. Technically, when he was snapped out and eradicated by Thanos, his right hand, Wong, was declared as his successor.

And in the card game Marvel Snap, Wong is depicted as a unit with huge potential, especially with taking advantage of its effect to double the On Reveal effects that can happen on the location where you played it. Sounds like magic, right?

Here are the best Wong decks in Marvel Snap.

Wong/White Tiger/Blackbolt Control Combo

Wong/White Tiger/Blackbolt Control Combo

With Wong being able to double the output done by the On Reveal effects of the cards that are placed on the same location where you played it, building a deck that centers around On Reveal abilities would be the most ideal strategy to maximize Wong’s potential. This includes the Control Combo deck that focuses on disrupting your opponent’s strategy with effects that can slowly damage their game plan, with White Tiger and Blackbolt as some of the deck’s main high points sources.

White Tiger can be offensive since it summons a Tiger unit with seven power points to another location. This compensates for its stats, especially the one power point it has despite being a cost-five card. Blackbolt, on the other hand, is a solid cost five, eight-power-point card that forces your opponent to discard their lowest cost card when you play it. Both of these cards can benefit from Wong since you can have two seven-power Tigers on two locations, as well as discarding two cards from your opponent all at once in the late game.

As for the other cards in the deck, using units with On Reveal effects is the most ideal thing to do. For the early game, you can include cards like Elektra that can destroy a random cost one card on the opponent’s side of the location where you played it, Yondu removes the card from your opponent’s deck when you play it, and Scorpion that afflicts all of your opponent’s cards with minus-one power.

For your mid game, you can fill your locations with disruptive cards with a good amount of power points. Gambit discards a card from your hand in exchange for destroying a random enemy card on the field. Killmonger destroys all cost-one cards, including yours, which can create space for your higher-powered units in the late game. Moon Knight discards a card from both your and your opponent’s hand cards. Shang-Chi is a great disruptor that can destroy one of your opponent’s units with nine or more power, and Enchantress can shut down all of your opponent’s cards with Ongoing abilities on their side of the location where you placed it.

Overall, this Control Deck centering around Wong can dismantle your opponent’s strategy thanks to the control effects present on all of the cards. The key to using this deck is when you should save cards for situations where you think you need to disrupt some of your opponent’s moves.

Wong Offensive Board

A deck that caters to a control strategy is good, but at the end of the day, it is still the power points that make players win games. Wong’s effect can also be used to create an offensive deck focusing on boosting your units’ power points, providing consistency through a simple setup which can often result in winning over decks that do not rely on power boosting as the main strategy.

Aside from Wong, you can use cards that have On Reveal effects which provide power boosts to themselves or onto other cards as well. This includes Forge, which gives plus-two power points to the next card you will play, Okoye, which gives plus-one power to every card in your deck when you play it, and Black Panther, which doubles its power upon placing.

As for some cards that can be added for more On Reveal control strategy to make the deck more consistent, you can put the likes of some Wong staples such as Scorpion, and Killmonger. Iceman is a great addition that can give plus one cost to a random card from your opponent’s hand, as well as Storm, which can flood a location.

For more offensive options especially in the mid to late game, you can put Thor which is a cost three, four power card that shuffles Mjolnir into your deck, Jane Foster which is a cost-five, eight-power card that draws all zero-cost cards from your deck when played, Arim Zola that destroys a card in the location where you played but summons a copy of that destroyed card to other locations, and Doctor Doom that swarms the locations with five-power Doombots.

The key to using this deck is to know how to use Wong’s effect to double the effects of your On Reveal cards, especially in the late game where you need to bolster your offense. Also, the proper timing on using your cards that have Control abilities should be known depending on the scenarios your opponent will do for his or her strategy.

Wong deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Wong deck along with their effects:

Scorpion – On Reveal: Afflict cards in your opponent’s hand with 1-Power.

Killmonger – On Reveal: Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.

How to counter the Wong deck

Two specific cards are direct counters to the Wong deck. The first is Enchantress, which has the ability to prevent any Ongoing effect to work, making Wong’s effect useless as long as it is played on the location where Enchantress is. The second is Cosmo which can shut down all On Reveal effects on the opponent’s side of the location where you placed it, preventing the output Wong’s ability can maximize.

Offensive decks that focus on powering up units can also be a threat to the Wong deck that uses Control cards. This includes decks like the Patriot/Ka-Zar engines, Death/Taskmaster/Thanos decks, and the Onslaught strategy that relies on the Ongoing cards strategy. Lockdown decks, such as Professor X and Spider-Man, on the other hand, can disrupt the setup needed for the Wong deck, especially in the late game where you will need the massive power boost and effects of White Tiger, Blackbolt, Doctor Doom, and more.