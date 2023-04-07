How to get a free variant in Marvel Snap

Your badass Marvel Snap deck is only as good as its flashiest and most beautiful card variants.

While variants are often found in the store for real-world money or in-game Gold, sometimes you can grab some for free just by playing the game or having it downloaded on your PC or mobile device.

Here’s how to snag a free card variant in Marvel Snap to fill out your collection with some of the best card art the game has to offer.

How to get free variants in Marvel Snap

Random variants are normally a part of the selection of free rewards in each of Snap’s seasonal battle passes, which release every three-to-five weeks in the game.

You don’t even need to purchase the seasonal battle pass to earn them, so just play out your daily and weekly missions and you should be able to rank up enough through the pass to get them.

In total, each season pass has four mystery variants found throughout the pass. For example, the Animals Assemble pass has a mystery variant at tiers seven, 22, 40, and 47.

Occasionally, the game’s developers at Second Dinner will offer free variants for a variety of reasons. During Animals Assemble, a bug made the free variants on the pass unavailable, so the developer said it would be rewarding players with a free variant to make up for it.

When the game is giving out a free variant, or even some free Credits, Gold, or other exclusive items, they can be found in the Inbox. The Inbox is found in the News tab on the mobile version of the game, as seen in the picture above. The Inbox function is not currently available in the PC version of the game.

When the game launched in October 2022, two free variants were made available depending on if you played the game on iOS or Android. The iOS-exclusive Iron Man variant and Android-exclusive Hulk variant are sadly no longer available, but more free variants could be coming to the game in the future.

Another free variant of Storm was available to claim in December 2022 to celebrate the release of the Marvel Snap song collaboration with Martin Garrix and JVKE, called “Hero.” That, too, is no longer available.

Make sure to keep up with Marvel Snap on social media to know when free variants are coming to the game, and also keep an eye on your Inbox tab for whenever free stuff is there to claim.