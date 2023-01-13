Save up your gold or cash for these.

Marvel Snap is about as addictive as any mobile card game can get, largely in part due to the fact that card collections are always growing, whether they be base cards or variants.

The development team at Second Dinner is always adding new content to Snap by way of seasonal card drops. But there are also new store bundles being added periodically through each season, so there’s always something to look forward to next.

Here are all of the bundles coming to Marvel Snap, some confirmed and some data mined, in the near future.

All Marvel Snap upcoming bundles (January 2023)

Pro Masterpiece bundle – Jan. 10

Image via Nuverse

Price: $99.99

Bundle includes:

12,500 Credits

155 Boosters for eight cards (1,240 total Boosters)

This controversial bundle advertises that players can get around 250 Collection levels from its over 1,200 Boosters and 12,500 Credits. The downsides here are the huge price tag and also the fact that players cannot choose which cards receive the Boosters. It’s entirely random.

Festival Fireworks bundle – Jan. 22 to Feb. 5

Image via MarvelSnapZone

Price: $4.99

Bundle includes:

500 Credits

500 Gold

66 Jubilee Boosters

Jubilee Lunar New Year Variant

Jubilee Lunar New Year Avatar

This data-mined bundle for the Lunar New Year event brings a new Jubilee variant, but the real value is in the 500 Credits and 500 Gold for the very generous price tag of only $5.

Primal Masterpiece bundle – Jan. 10 to 16

Image via Nuverse

Price: 3,000 Gold

Bundle includes:

Sabretooth Horley Variant & Avatar

White Tiger Horley Variant & Avatar

Kraven Horley Variant & Avatar

155 Sabretooth Boosters

155 White Tiger Boosters

155 Kraven Boosters

1,500 Credits

Fitting with January 2023’s Savage Land theme, this bundle features some pretty awesome variants for Sabretooth, White Tiger, and Kraven, all by comics artist Alex Horley. For 3,000 Gold, you also get some boosters for all three cards along with 1,500 Credits to upgrade them.

Dino Sized bundle – Jan. 17 to 24

Image via Nuverse

Price: 4,000 Gold

Bundle includes:

Devil Dinosaur Horley Variant & Avatar

Player Title: Please Do Not Step on Me

310 Devil Dinosaur Boosters

5,000 Credits

Dino Deck fans are going to be all over this hefty Devil Dinosaur bundle when 4,000 Gold will reward 5,000 Credits, 310 Devil Dinosaur Boosters, a player title, and a sweet new Devil Dinosaur variant by Alex Horley.

Check back here in future months and seasons to see what bundles are coming next in Marvel Snap.