Marvel Snap players getting free variant after battle pass blunder

Sometimes, when a game developer makes a simple mistake, you get some free stuff out of it.

An error with the new battle pass for Marvel Snap’s Animals Assemble season is the latest in the long line of minor dev errors that are quickly rectified with some free loot, Second Dinner announced.

Some of you have noticed the Season Pass Mystery Variant moved to the paid track from the free one.



This is a bug and NOT the experience we want for @MARVELSNAP players.



As an apology, we'll be gifting everyone a FREE Mystery Variant via the inbox.



Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/WNPEbzV4Cd — Second Dinner (@seconddinner) April 5, 2023

Each of Marvel Snap’s battle passes has free and paid rewards, and one of the consistently free rewards has been mystery card variants. This season, those mystery variants are paid instead of free. Second Dinner says that’s a bug.

“Some of you have noticed the Season Pass Mystery Variant moved to the paid track from the free one,” Second Dinner said. “This is a bug and NOT the experience we want for Marvel Snap players. As an apology, we’ll be gifting everyone a FREE Mystery Variant via the inbox.”

It took a little less than a day for Second Dinner to acknowledge the issue and announce that the free loot would be coming, so free-to-play players who feel like they’re missing out will get a free variant out of it, at the very least.

Second Dinner did not specify, however, if the bug would be fixed and the mystery variants would go back onto the free track for the battle pass.

Marvel Snap’s Animals Assemble season began earlier this week featuring Hit-Monkey, and soon adding cards like Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Snowguard, and Stegron to Series Five.