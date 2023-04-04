An upcoming Marvel Snap card has abilities that even the Avengers would be jealous of.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark is one of the newer Marvel characters in the entirety of the Marvel Snap game. His first appearance was in West Coast Avengers (Vol. 3) No. 7 in January 2019. So he’s quite technically still a baby.

Jeff was adopted by Gwenpool but later found his way into Else Bloodstone’s care. Eventually, he became a sidekick, buddy, and pet of none other than Deadpool. But with this character’s overall silliness, you could’ve probably guessed that on your own.

Here’s all you need to know about Jeff the Baby Land Shark in Marvel Snap, who’s scheduled to release into Series Five on April 11.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark abilities in Marvel Snap

Image via Marvel Snap

Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Card text: You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark is a truly unique card in Marvel Snap. Its description may seem confusing or unclear at first, but Ben Brode and Second Dinner revealed just how useful Jeff is in the announcement video for the Animals Assemble season in Snap.

Jeff is a card that’s playable into any location, even those that currently can’t be played into, such as a location Flooded by Storm Miniaturized Lab, or Sanctum Sanctorum, or even locations locked down cards like Ebony Maw, Professor X, or Spider-Man, as examples.

There’s something that’s quite hilarious about a literal baby fish being an unstoppable force in a game with characters like the Hulk, Galactus, and Doctor Doom. But that’s just part of what makes Marvel Snap so special.

Puppies, and kittens and simians, oh my!



Check out our latest Dev Update and get all the info you need for the Animals Assemble season of MARVEL SNAP! pic.twitter.com/aX5re1yHQS — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 3, 2023

And that’s not all for Jeff, a shark that’s capable of moving on land. Jeff can also move into those locations, and he can be played once into or out of any location after he’s played, making him extremely maneuverable.

As a two-cost, three-power card, Jeff’s stats aren’t mindblowing. But his ability to play into anywhere and move once into anywhere again makes him flexible, and a possible addition as a safety card into any number of Marvel Snap decks.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark variants in Marvel Snap

Dan Hipp variant | Image via Marvel Snap Zone Chibi variant | Image via Marvel Snap Zone Variant | Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Several Jeff the Baby Land Shark card variants have been found within the files of the game, as data mined and posted by MarvelSnapZone. Currently, there’s a Dan Hipp variant, a Chibi variant, and a variant where Jeff is seen held by Gwenpool, who is also a future card in the game.

More variants for Jeff the Baby Land Shark, and basically every other card, will be added to Marvel Snap over time via Variant Rush events and general game updates.