Marvel Rivals players agree this hero needs a serious nerf

Following the launch of season one of Marvel Rivals, players are tucking into a wealth of new content, but the lack of a major nerf to one hero continues to frustrate them.

Season one saw a wealth of tweaks and adjustments to the roster, fine-tuning characters to hinder those dominating and boost those who have struggled, but Marvel Rivals players feel that one player has been forgotten.

Iron Fist has been a cause for frustration for many players, as he is a character who can easily pick off Support characters or squishy heroes if not dealt with properly—and his aim assistance is a particular cause of annoyance.

A post on Reddit calling for the aim assistance to be “hard nerfed ASAP” struck a chord with the community, attracting 1,900 upvotes and 780 comments, with many agreeing with the views on the “abomination of a character.”

Players in the comments identified the character’s sticking as another issue. This allows him to hunt down aerial-based characters like Iron Man and Star-Lord without too much difficulty, which one player called “a tad ridiculous.”

Although he isn’t at the top of the meta, players still believe he has “bad game design,” mainly because there is seemingly no escape from his auto-lock abilities.

The bright side, however, is that Iron Fist is not a character played much in the higher ranks of competitive, as a well-coordinated team can deal with him relatively comfortably. In competitive on PC, Iron Fist has a pick rate of 3.9, putting him outside the top 10 Duelists and only above Black Panther, Squirrel Girl, Wolverine, Black Widow, and Storm in season zero.

However, those numbers are higher in Quickplay, with a 5.62 percent pick rate on PC and a win rate of 51.36 percent, which is only lower than Hela, Magik, and Namor. Due to this, there are concerns that Iron Fist is making the experience unenjoyable for new players.

One player in the comments said they “really only destroys noobs and uncoordinated players,” while another dubbed him a “pure sap the fun from my game experience hero.” That said, many other players said Iron Fist is actually one of the weakest Duelists in the game.

Although opinions may be split on what exactly to do with Iron Fist, it seems he’s a character that nobody is happy with as those in quick-play and lower ranks in competitive find him to be incredibly annoying, while those in the upper tiers of competitive want him to be more useful.

