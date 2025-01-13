Marvel Rivals players think this surprising stat explains a lot

Ever finish a match and wonder why the atmosphere feel off? Like there’s an unspoken rule against acknowledging anyone else’s effort? Turns out that uneasy silence at the end of a game might have an explanation, and Marvel Rivals players on Reddit think they’ve figured it out.

Redditor Masqure Man recently kicked off a firestorm of discussion with a post titled “Only 64.2% of players have upvoted someone? Explains a lot,” sharing a screenshot of the Thumbs Up achievement stats. For those who don’t know, this in-game achievement is unlocked by voting for a teammate after a match—a simple, free act of kindness that takes seconds. Yet, only 64.2 percent of players have bothered to do it even once.

It takes a couple of seconds to do! Screenshot by Dot Esports

And here’s the wild part: You don’t even need to upvote someone else to earn it. Upvoting yourself counts. One Redditor admitted, “I upvoted myself. Because I believe that I deserve an upvote,” while another chimed in, “It’s hilarious that you can do that. It’s actually how I got the achievement, because I didn’t believe it was possible to upvote yourself.”

The thread quickly gained traction, racking up over 6,600 upvotes in less than 24 hours as players debated what the stat says about the community. Some suggested the low number could be due to Marvel Rivals being a free game, attracting players who download it but never stick around. However, as one reply pointed out, the achievement for a three-player KO streak—something that takes far more effort—has a 68.2 percent completion rate. It’s hard to argue that people who’ve put in enough time to earn that haven’t had at least one chance to press a single button and brighten someone’s day a bit.

So, why the reluctance? Maybe it’s frustration after a tough loss or simple forgetfulness, but as one optimistic player in the thread shared, “I upvoted myself and everyone, even if we did bad or lost. Keep confidence up. Try not to have toxicity in Marvel Rivals unlike other games.”

Positivity is the glue that holds online team games together. Every match is a collaboration, and when we acknowledge the effort of our teammates—even in small ways—it promotes goodwill that can ripple across the entire community. Too often, these games fall into toxic cycles where frustration and negativity dominate the experience. But it doesn’t have to be that way. A simple upvote in a game with over 445,000 players can remind someone they’re appreciated and encourage them to keep playing, improving, and contributing to better matches.

Let’s not have Marvel Rivals go the way of other team-based games (*cough* Overwatch *cough*). Upvoting is a small but meaningful way to keep the community positive. Be nice to each other and upvote.

