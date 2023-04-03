When one powerful Marvel Snap card is nerfed, another takes its place as the most overpowered and hated.

The newest public enemy No. 1 in Second Dinner’s digital card game was the subject of a pretty funny Reddit thread over the weekend, with players joining in on the fun of creating four-cost cards of a similar power level.

Shuri has become a problem in the meta thanks to her On Reveal ability to double the power of the next card you play, but a recent update nerfed one of her most popular combination cards in Red Skull without touching her at all. And players were none too pleased about it.

And so the memes have begun. A Redditor recently posted some funny suggestions for other four-costs to buff them up to Shuri’s level as opposed to nerfing her, and the results sent the replies into a competition of who could make the funniest joke.

“Why do all these changes? Just make Shuri on reveal opponent retreat and win one cube,” one commenter said, exaggerating Shuri’s power just a bit. Although, truthfully, she does feel like a card that you should retreat in response to.

“Namor: if this is your only card here, you win this location,” another poster said, poking fun at the submariner’s ability to get increased power when he’s solo at a location.

Another popular four-cost card, Wong, was the butt of another joke with one commenter suggesting his Ongoing ability should be changed to “On Reveal abilities at this location happen in an infinite loop until you win the game.”

The jokes were aplenty and the vibes were silly, but the issue remains that Shuri has been one of the most popular and powerful cards since she was added to the game a couple of months ago.

Marvel Snap’s new season is due to begin tonight, featuring Hit-Monkey as the new battle pass card, but a big balance patch likely won’t be coming for another few weeks, so players have a while longer to continue coming up with some four-cost buffs to level the playing field with Shuri.