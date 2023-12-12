Marvel Snap‘s December season, Hellfire Gala, is themed around the notorious group of mutants known as the Hellfire Club. One of its members, Blob, is coming to the game as a card that can be a legitimate gamechanger.

As a mutant, Blob is a humongous monster. He has superhuman strength, durability, and is virtually immovable as long as he is on the ground. In Marvel Snap, its ability is somehow patterned to what he can do as a mutant, and it is indeed gamechanging, especially when it comes to creating immense Power.

Here are the best Blob decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Blob abilities, explained

Blob is a six-cost, four-Power card with the ability: “On Reveal: Merge your deck into this (and gain its total Power). Ongoing: Can’t be moved.” The card’s On Reveal can be enough to help you win a location, especially if you have cards with average to high Power that can be absorbed. Its Ongoing ability, on the other hand, makes Blob immune to cards that can move units to other locations such as Spider-Man and Heimdall.

Blob is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Blob as a direct series five release, meaning you will have to spend 6,000 tokens to get it from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Blob will also be up for grabs as part of the four-card pool of this week’s Spotlight Caches rotation, which will run from Dec. 12 to 19. So, get ready to spend your tokens or credits to add Blob to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Blob decks in Marvel Snap

Blob directly works with any deck. Its ability is an offensive utility type of effect that is mostly used to instantly create a ton of Power on a single location at the expense of sacrificing your deck. Playing it on turn six is a big move, though it’ll be somehow useless if the cards left in your deck have low Power.

So, if you want to maximize Blob’s Power potential, you should create a deck that has a lot of total Power if you opt to use Blob in the lategame. One of those decks is the Sandman Ramp deck that focuses on limiting you and your opponent’s side to just playing one card per turn. This deck contains a handful of high-cost cards with a lot of Power potential and can be standalone units that can win locations.

Another deck where Blob can absorb a lot of Power is a Thanos deck. With the mad titan’s ability to give the six infinity stone cards, it already gives Blob more options when it comes to creating massive Power in the lategame. The infinity stones’ utility effects are also useful in different aspects, which can help you to make the Blob setup.

The best Blob decks in Marvel Snap

Blob Sandman Ramp

Ramp your way to Infinite. Screenshot via Snap.fan

The Ramp deck with Sandman is one of the strategies where Blob can reach its full potential. Here, you should aim to play Sandman as early as possible. This is feasible with the help of Electro, Wave, and Psylocke.

Electro gives plus one max energy per turn in exchange for limiting your side to only play one card per turn. That is why you should always target a turn-four Sandman play after Electro to even the odds. Wave and Psylocke are your alternative options if you can’t manage to draw Electro. The former limits all the costs of cards in both players’ hands to four, while the latter gives plus one energy during the next turn.

Aside from Blob, the other finishers for this deck are Professor X (for locking down a location), Doctor Doom (for swarming the other locations with five-Power Doombots), Orka (for gaining plus five Power if it is the only card on the location where it is placed), and Magneto (for having 12-Power while being able to move the opposing three and four-cost cards). As for Taskmaster, he can be used to copy the Power of the last card you played.

Nebula is there to build up your early game. Cap off the deck with Jeff the Baby Land Shark, which is unstoppable when it comes to moving or playing it to any location.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Blob, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Sandman

Electro

Professor X

Doctor Doom

Orka

Magneto

Taskmaster

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Sandman is the key to making the ramp strategy work for you and your opponent’s side. This engine is impactful against decks that require multiple plays in a single turn to work, like Sera Surfer, Loki Werewolf, Bounce, and many more.

Electro, on the other hand, allows you to play high-cost cards as early as turn four which can potentially outplay your opponent up until the last turn.

Professor X is there for lockdown possibilities, while Doctor Doom’s ability to swarm the other two locations can outplay your opponent when it comes to having enough Power on all locations. As for Orka and Magneto, they can be standalone units that have massive Power. Taskmaster’s Power potential can be used to copy a massive Power source, especially Blob.

Thanos Blob

Thanos got a new friend. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Blob can also be used in a Thanos deck. Just like the Ramp deck, there are various win condition strategies you can use in this deck while revolving around the usage of the six infinity stones that can give you a handful of advantages.

All the six infinity stones by Thanos are one-cost, one-Power cards (except for the Power Stone, which has three-Power) that cater for a toolbox of effects. This includes drawing, changing locations, moving cards, gaining additional energy, and more. Maximize the effects of the infinity stones as much as possible to create a powerful setup using your finishers.

Blob, Thanos, and Magneto are your main offensive options because of their Power potential, as well as Devil Dinosaur, which gains plus two Power for each card in your hand. Professor X is there for a possible lockdown, while Blue Marvel gives a plus one Power boost to all of your cards. As for Iron Lad, it can be a bonus four-cost, six-Power card that gains the text of the top card of your deck when played.

Blob staples such as Psylocke and Jeff the Baby Land Shark can be added. Finish the deck with control cards like Rogue (for stealing an Ongoing ability), and Shang-Chi (for destroying a card with ten or more Power).

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Blob, you can consider snapping if the majority of the following cards are already in your hand:

Devil Dinosaur

Thanos

Professor X

Rogue

Shang-Chi

Devil Dinosaur and Thanos are your massive Power sources. As for Professor X, Rogue, and Shang-Chi, their control abilities can be converted as offense for your side when used correctly. So, always know the situation of the board and precisely predict the opponent’s next moves to take advantage of these cards’ disruption abilities.

Hela Tribunal Blob

If we are talking about power, then Hela decks are on top of the list. Screenshot via Snap.fan

The last deck in this list is the Hela Tribunal deck. In terms of consistency, this may not be the best choice since this strategy heavily relies on the Invisible Woman, MODOK, and Hela combo. But if you are successful in pulling it off, it will surely be worth it because of the massive Power you can create on your locations.

Invisible Woman hides all cards placed in the location then reveals them by the end of the game. This allows MODOK to discard cards in your hand which could be called by Hela on the last turn. You won’t need to spend energy to play the cards that would be targeted by Hela’s effect, and the possibility of putting out multiple high-cost cards is real.

Aside from Blob, some of the cards that can be targeted for the massive discard and call combo are Iron Man (for doubling the Power of a location), The Living Tribunal (for equally distributing your total Power to all of your locations), Magneto, Giganto, and The Infinaut.

Magik is there to possibly extend the game to turn seven, giving you more time to properly set up the Hela combo. Cap off the deck with Nebula and Psylocke as backup cards in case you won’t be able to pull off the combo in time.

Win condition cards for this deck

The cards that help define this deck’s win condition are:

Hela

Invisible Woman

MODOK

Magik

The Hela, Invisible Woman, and MODOK combo is the heart and soul of this deck. So, if you know that you won’t be able to pull off this combo at the right time, you can consider retreating or exploring other ways to win the Marvel Snap game instead of heavily relying to it. With the help of Magik, however, extending the game can help you set up the combo while having more options for the massive discard in the final turn.