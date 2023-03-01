Best Electro decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

In the Marvel universe, Electro is one of Spider-Man’s most powerful villains, with the ability to create and harness electrostatic energy which he uses to release dangerous blasts at enemies.

In Marvel Snap, he is a three-cost, two-Power card, whose effect reads: “On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play 1 card a turn.” A deck built around Electro can work, especially if you can take advantage of the bonus Energy it provides to summon high-cost cards as early as possible.

Here are the best Electro decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Electro decks in Marvel Snap

Electro On Reveal Party

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Using Electro’s effect can pave the way for the possibility of summoning a higher-cost unit in earlier turns. One way of using it correctly is by setting up a combo that can potentially establish a massive Power boost to your locations, courtesy of cards like Black Panther, Arnim Zola, and Odin.

Black Panther is a four-cost, two-Power unit with the ability: “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.” With its given ability and Power, it may be underwhelming since you can only get four Power points if you play it. But what will make Black Panther’s Power reach its full potential is the abilities of Arnim Zola and Odin, both of which are six-cost cards with game-changing effects.

Arnim Zola has the effect that reads: “On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to other locations.” With this ability, you can target Black Panther to be destroyed in order to add copies of it to other locations. This move will make the Power of the Black Panther clones double again. Just make sure that you play it in a location where you don’t have other cards so Arnim Zola will just target Black Panther with its effect.

Then with the extra energy given by Electro, you can play Odin in the final turn. Odin’s ability reads “On Reveal: Activate the On Reveal abilities of your other cards at this location.” And once you play it in the location where you played Arnim Zola, it will activate Arnim Zola’s effect once again. This will put two copies of Odin on your other two locations where you landed the Black Panther clones, securing a massive Power boost on those. Pulling off the combo using those three cards (as well as the energy boost by Electro) can spell victory on your side.

As for the other cards in the deck, especially if you haven’t been able to draw those three cards, you can include Sunspot as another offensive option. Sunspot can gain Power equal to your unspent energies each turn. Daredevil, which can read your opponent’s moves first in turn five, can also be added. Scarlet Witch is a potential game-changer thanks to its ability to change a location.

For your late-game finishers, you can add Jubilee which can call a random card from your deck without the need of paying its cost, Taskmaster which can set its Power equal to the last card you played, Leader which can copy all the cards your opponent played to the location to the right for your side, the six-cost, 20 Power card The Infinaut, and She-Hulk which is a six-cost, 10-Power unit who’s cost decreases by one for every energy point you didn’t use last turn..

The key to using this deck is to pull off the Black Panther, Arnim Zola, and Odin combo as often as possible. You will always need to play Electro if you want to do so, but in any case that you may not draw some of the pieces needed to do the combo, you can always have a backup courtesy of the other late-game finishers in the deck, as well as Sunspot.

Electro/Psylocke/Wave Ramp

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Electro’s ability focuses on unlocking the advantage to summon multiple high-cost cards in the mid to late game, but if you opt to not just add at least one to two late-game finishers, creating a full-blown ramp deck is a great choice.

Alongside Electro, another card that can help you set up a deck that uses multiple high-Powered cards is Wave. Wave has the ability that reads: “On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.” This can turn your six-cost cards to four-cost, and you can summon those as early as turn four. Psylocke can also help you to summon your late-game finishers thanks to its ability to add one bonus energy point.

Aside from Electro deck staples like Sunspot, Daredevil, Scarlet Witch, Leader, Taskmaster, and Arnim Zola, you can put the likes of Aero who can move all enemy cards played in a turn to the location where you played it, Leech which can remove the abilities of all of your opponent’s hand cards, and Magneto which can move all of your opponent’s three and four-cost cards to the location where you placed it.

The key to using this deck is to maximize all of your cards that can provide bonus energy, as well as Wave’s effect to reduce the cost of your five and six-cost cards. Just read the situation carefully during a match and use the required pieces you have in the deck, especially in the late game.

How to counter Electro decks

A direct counter to the Electro deck is Cosmo. Cosmo’s ability reads “Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.” This card alone can shut down most of the deck’s important pieces, including Electro, since they have On Reveal abilities.

Shang-Chi can also disrupt your strategy since it can destroy cards with nine or more Power on the location where you play it. Most of your cards in the deck have high Power, making it hard for you to sustain your Power in the end game. Lockdown decks, on the other hand, can prevent you from playing cards in the late game, especially with cards like Professor X and Spider-Man.