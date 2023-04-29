Best Jeff the Baby Land Shark decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

The April 2023 season of Marvel Snap was themed around animals. Called the Animals Assemble season, it introduced a bunch of new cards for some of the animal characters in the Marvel universe, including Jeff the Baby Land Shark.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark is a two-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from playing this to any location.” Its effect may not be game-changing at first glance, but its potential value is huge, especially when pulling some unpredictable plays in the late game.

Here are the best Jeff the Baby Land Shark decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Jeff the Baby Land Shark decks in Marvel Snap

Electro Sandman

Jeff the Baby Land Shark Electro Sandman Aero Professor X She-Hulk America Chavez Doctor Doom Odin Magneto Sunspot Wave

One of the best decks Jeff the Baby Land Shark can be used in is an Electro/Sandman deck. This strategy focuses on restricting you and your opponent to playing only one card per turn as soon as possible with the help of Electro. Jeff the Baby Land Shark can spring some surprises in the late game as part of this strategy.

Sandman is a five-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.” This ability can be a hard counter for archetypes that focus on pulling off massive multi-card plays on turn six, such as the Sera and Hit-Monkey builds. Putting out Sandman as early as possible is the main goal of this deck, which is made possible with the help of Electro.

Electro is a three-cost, two-Power card that gives you an extra one Energy for each turn after you play it. However, its Ongoing ability restricts you to playing just one card per turn. Combined with Sandman, both you and your opponent can only play one card per turn, disrupting their strategy while enhancing your own.

For your late-game finishers, you can include Aero, which can move the last card your opponent played on the location where you placed it for potential outplay, Professor X, which locks down a location once you play it, She-Hulk, which is a six-cost, nine-Power card that costs one less for each unspent Energy last turn, America Chavez, which is a six-cost, nine-Power unit that you will always draw on turn six, Doctor Doom, which adds a five-Power Doombot to each other location, Odin, which re-activates the On Reveal of the cards where it is placed, and Magneto, which pulls all three and four-cost cards on the location where you played it if possible.

Cap off the deck with Sunspot, which gains Power equal to your unspent Energy per turn, and Wave, which can make all your cards in the hand four-cost regardless of their original costs. The key to using this deck is to bring out Sandman as early as possible. Also, be wise about how you should play Jeff the Baby Land Shark. One strategy you can use for it is to play it in a location where Professor X is played since it won’t stop you from moving or playing Jeff despite the lockdown effect of the latter. This can be unpredictable for the opponent, especially if they are confident of their calculations in the Professor X location.

Win condition cards for this deck

There are various ways that you can win in this deck. But aside from Jeff the Baby Land Shark, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Electro

Wave

Sandman

Professor X

Doctor Doom

Odin

Aero

The ideal sequential play for this deck would be Sunspot on turn one, Jeff the Baby Land Shark on turn two, Electro or Wave on turn three, and Sandman on turn four. The second to fourth turns are the most crucial in this engine, so it is best to always prioritize pulling off these ideal sequential plays to set up a late game which can be advantageous for your side.

For your late game, you can do various things assuming you have already played Electro and Sandman. Professor X can lock down a location where Jeff the Baby Land Shark can sneak in, making it hard for the opponent to properly plan ahead for their Power calculation. Doctor Doom on turn five and Odin on turn six can give you two five-Power Doombots on two of your other locations, while Aero can potentially outplay your opponent, almost guaranteeing you a win assuming Sandman is in play.

Attuma/Destroyer Lockdown

Jeff the Baby Land Shark Attuma Professor X Destroyer Armor Cosmo Sunspot Titania Zero Storm Red Skull Klaw

Jeff the Baby Land Shark’s ability allows you to pull off sneaky plays. One deck that has seen a rise in the current meta is the Attuma/Destroyer Lockdown deck, which relies on locking down and securing a win on one location while preparing for Destroyer’s burst in the late game.

Attuma is a four-cost, 10-Power card with the ability that reads “If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.” At first glance, it may seem that this effect is more of a downside, but with the right tools, you can take advantage of it. One of Attuma’s best partners is Professor X, and their combo has a high chance of securing and winning a location for your side.

Destroyer is a six-cost, 15-Power card that destroys your other cards after playing it. But a location with Attuma and Professor X locked in will survive the On Reveal effect, potentially giving you two secured locations and the win. Armor can be a good substitute for Professor X since it prevents your cards from being destroyed. Cosmo is also a good addition to prevent On Reveal abilities, including Destroyer’s destruction effect.

As for the other cards in the deck, you can include the likes of Sunspot, as well as Titania, which is a one-cost, five-Power card that switches sides on the location where you placed it every time a card is played there, Zero, which is a one-cost, three-Power card that removes the ability of the next card you will play (and the best tool to remove Titania’s ability), Storm, which floods a location (best used for misdirection), Red Skull, which is a five-cost, 12-Power card that gives plus one Power to all of your opponent’s cards on the location where you played it (another good target for Zero), and Klaw, which gives plus six Power to the right of the location where it is placed.

The key to using this deck is to use your lockdown cards wisely. You need to know if you are misdirecting your opponent, allowing them to overcommit on a location while you will build up the Power elsewhere. Also, be careful when using Destroyer: make sure your cards on the other location where you want to win will not be destroyed.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Jeff the Baby Land Shark, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Attuma

Professor X

Destroyer

Klaw

The ideal sequential play for this deck would be Sunspot on turn one, Jeff the Baby Land Shark or Zero and Titania on turn two, then Storm or Cosmo followed by Attuma on turn four and Professor X on turn five, before finally moving Jeff the Baby Land Shark on the Professor X location if needed and slamming Destroyer. This can change depending on the situation. Backup cards like Armor and Red Skull can also work efficiently – with the former a good substitute for Professor X and the latter a turn six finisher alongside Zero.

Klaw can also be a game changer since it can unexpectedly boost a Professor X or Storm location. So, it is best to play the two cards on either the middle or right locations to make room for Klaw to activate its effect.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Jeff the Baby Land Shark deck, along with their effects:

Sunspot – At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent energy.

Professor X – Ongoing: Lock down this location (Cards can’t be added, removed, etc.)

Jeff the Baby Land Shark decks’ current state in the meta

Jeff the Baby Land Shark is still a fairly new card in Marvel Snap, but it already synergizes with a handful of decks.

The Electro Sandman deck has already been a powerhouse in the Marvel Snap meta for quite some time. It’s consistent and can also counter some of the other meta decks that focus on pulling off multiple miracle plays on turn five, such as the Sera and Silver Surfer decks.

On the other hand, the Attuma/Destroyer Lockdown deck is slowly rising up in the current metagame. The misdirection by Storm, which can lead up to the Attuma/Professor X and Destroyer plays in the late game, outshines most of the predictable meta plays from the currently popular decks, especially the Shuri/Red Skull and Galactus finishers. It is more of a heavy-setup play, however, making it a bit inconsistent.