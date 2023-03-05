Best Ronan the Accuser decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

In Marvel Snap, using effects that can let your opponent draw cards from their deck seems like a disadvantage on your side. But if you are using a deck that revolves around Ronan the Accuser, that might just not be the case.

Ronan the Accuser’s effect reads: “Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your opponent’s hand.” This means that the more cards your opponent has in their hand, the more Power your Ronan will have. Building a deck revolving around this effect could be an option you can consider doing in Marvel Snap.

Here are the best Ronan the Accuser decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Ronan the Accuser decks in Marvel Snap

Ronan/Leech Combo

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

To maximize Ronan’s Power bonus, you need to use effects that will let your opponent draw cards from their deck. The downside of letting them draw cards is that they would be able to have more choices in terms of what they could play on the field. But luckily, one card in Marvel Snap can make your opponent’s hand card effects useless – in the form of Leech.

Leech is a five-cost, three-Power card which has the ability that reads “On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand.” This can completely disrupt their offensive strategy, especially in the late game, and will turn all their cards into plain vanilla units. These can all happen while you enjoy the Power boost Ronan can have from your opponent’s hand cards.

To make the Ronan/Leech combo an effective engine, you will need to include cards that can help set up your deck. You can put Korg, which can shuffle a vanilla Rock card into your opponent’s deck, Black Widow, which can add a Widow’s Bite card to your opponent’s hand, Baron Mordo, which can let your opponent draw a card while setting its cost to six (regardless of its original cost), Maximus. which lets your opponent draw two cards in exchange for its three-cost, seven-Power stat line, and Rock Slide, which can shuffle two Rock cards into your opponent’s deck.

You can also put Sandman, which will restrict you and your opponent to playing just one card per turn. This will put your opponent in a hard situation since they will have a lot of cards in their hand but may not be able to maximize them in the late game. Sunspot is a good offensive option since it can gain Power equal to your unused energies per turn. Iceman, on the other hand, can make a random card from your opponent’s hand cost six regardless of its original cost.

Scorpion can inflict minus one Power to your opponent’s hand cards upon playing it. To cap off the deck, you can put Psylocke for an additional energy boost. The key to using this deck is to take advantage of your cards which can let your opponent draw cards to maximize Ronan’s effect in the late game. You also need to prioritize bringing out Leech as soon as possible to disrupt the effects of your opponent’s hand cards.

Ronan Ongoing Engine

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Ronan’s effect is already powerful assuming you have set up your opponent to draw a lot of cards from their deck. But there is another way you can make it more devastating – by the help of the Ongoing deck engine.

The Ongoing engine is composed of the combo Mystique and Onslaught can provide. Mystique is a three-cost, zero-Power card with the ability: “On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing ability, this card gains it.” You can play Mystique during the turn before you play Ronan to have a sort of Ronan clone on the field. And if it happens that your opponent has a lot of cards in their hand, it can be dangerous for their side.

Mystique copying Ronan’s ability is already powerful. But adding Onslaught to the picture could make things worse for your opponent. Onslaught is a six-cost, seven-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Double your other Ongoing effects at this location.” And if you play it to double either Mystique or Ronan’s effect, or even both, you will have a massive power boost instantly.

Of course, you will need other tools to pull off the combo Ronan, Mystique, and Onslaught can do. This includes cards that can add extra Energy to your side, such as Electro and Psylocke. Wave can also be helpful since it can make all your hand cards cost four regardless of their original costs.

Then to complete the deck, you can put Ronan staples such as Korg, Sunspot, Iceman, Baron Mordo, Maximus, and Sandman. The key to using this deck properly is to always aim to pull off the Ronan, Mystique, and Onslaught combo. Whenever you find it difficult to do so, you will still have cards that can have decent Power points, such as Maximus and Sandman. Sunspot is also a potential massive Power booster.

Ronan staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in a Ronan deck, along with their effects:

Korg – On Reveal: Shuffle a Rock into your opponent’s deck.

Iceman – On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 Cost. (maximum 6)

Sunspot – At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

Baron Mordo – On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card. Set its cost to 6.

Maximus – On Reveal: Your opponent draws 2 cards.

Sandman – Ongoing: Players can only play 1 card a turn.

How to counter Ronan decks

A direct counter to Ronan would be Enchantress. It has the ability that reads: “On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.” This effect completely shuts down what Ronan could do, as well as the Ongoing engine from both Mystique and Onslaught.

Discard decks can also weaken Ronan’s potential Power boost effect. This includes decks that use Apocalypse, Hela, or Dracula as finishers since these cards all benefit from the discard mechanic.