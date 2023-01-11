In Marvel Snap, some of the Marvel Universe’s heroes and villains are being turned into cards that have abilities which, most of the time, depict the characters’ abilities just like how they are presented in the comics or movies. But not all of them have specific powers, including Nick Fury.

Nick Fury may be powerless, since he is just a normal human being after all. But being the leader of the organization called the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division or famously known as S.H.I.EL.D, he is one of the most respected characters in the Marvel Universe. And in Marvel Snap, he has a game-changing ability: “On Reveal: Add three random 6-Cost cards to your hand.”

Here are the best Nick Fury decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Nick Fury decks in Marvel Snap

Nick Fury/Devil Dinosaur Combo

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Since Nick Fury’s ability relies more on luck (the three cost six cards you get to choose from are all random), a consistent deck engine that can bring out an immense offensive potential could be its best buddy.

One of those strategies you can use alongside Nick Fury is the Devil Dinosaur engine, which is an already proven game plan in Marvel Snap since the early days.

Devil Dinosaur is a cost five, three power card. Based on its stats, it may seem underwhelming for a supposed late game finisher. But it has the ability that reads: “Ongoing: +2 Power for each card in your hand.” Playing Devil Dino can instantly change the tide of games, especially if you have at least four cards in your hand. Its best partner, Moon Girl, which can duplicate your hand, can be used to further boost the monster’s power. Devil Dinosaur can be your main attacker in the deck, and the card Nick Fury can bring out may seal the deal for your side if you manage to pull off the mentioned combos.

Aside from Devil Dino, another offensive option you can put in this deck is the classic Nova/Carnage engine. The former gives plus one power point to all of your cards in the field when destroyed, while the latter can destroy cards in the location where you played it in exchange for two bonus power points for each card removed in this way.

Adding this engine can make the deck more consistent, especially if you can’t manage to get Devil Dino or Moon Girl in time.

As for the other support cards you can include in the deck, you can put the likes of Hood which adds a Demon to your hand for more power boost, Sunspot, which becomes another offensive option if you don’t spend all of your energies in a single turn, Agent 13, which can add a random card to your hand when you play it, Scarlet Witch, which can change a location, Captain America, which gives plus one power point to the cards placed in the same location where you played it, Deathlok, which can destroy cards, and Shang-Chi, which can remove a card from your opponent’s side of the location where you played it which have nine or more power.

Power Cards Ramp

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Since Nick Fury has the ability to pick a cost six card, making a deck that revolves around high powered cards can be an option. Though, this can be dubbed as a high risk, high reward engine since you will need a proper setup to bring out multiple high cost cards in the field. But once you can manage to do the set up properly, this can be a dangerous trick to defeat your opponent.

Some of the cards you need to include in this deck should help you achieve the ramp engine. These cards must have abilities that can let you gain energies in the early to mid stages of the game in order to play your high-cost cards during multiple turns. This includes Psylocke, which gives plus one energy when you play it, Electro, which can also provide bonus energy in exchange for the restriction that you can only play one card per turn after you put it on the field, and Wave, which can turn all of your and your opponent’s cards in-hand to four-costs.

As for the high power cards you can put as offensive options in the ramp deck, you can include the likes of Devil Dinosaur, Captain Marvel that can move to a possible location for you to win a game at the end of all turns, Leader that can copy all of the cards your opponent played on his or her side of the locations on the same turn you summoned it, Magik that turns a location to Limbo which gives a turn seven in the game, Doctor Doom which can summon five power Doombots on your locations, Odin that can activate the On Reveal abilities of the cards you played on the same location where you put it, and the vanilla unit Hulk with 12 power points.

Sunspot can also be an offensive option that gains plus power equal to the unspent energies you have per turn. The key to using this deck is to know when to play the right cards at the right time, especially the key cards which give you bonus energies. This deck is a risky one, but if you pull this off, it can spell a loss to your opponent, especially in the late game.

How to counter a Nick Fury deck in Marvel Snap

A direct counter to Nick Fury is Cosmo.

Its ability reads as: “Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.” Cosmo completely shuts down Nick Fury’s effect. So, if your opponent played it before you get to put Nick Fury, you should play it in a location where Cosmo isn’t present.

Control decks that focus on shutting down locations can also dismantle the Nick Fury engine, especially the ramp deck. Professor X prevents you from playing, moving, or removing cards in a specific location. Spider-Man can also do the same in an earlier turn.