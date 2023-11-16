In the Marvel universe, some heroes embody the mantra “small but terrible” literally. Aside from Ant-Man who goes on from being as small as possible up to becoming a gigantic force, his partner, the Wasp, also possesses what he can do. Though, the latter can fly thanks to her wings.

Wasp is the superhero identity of two Marvel characters: Janet Van Dyme, and later on her daughter, Hope. Both of them have the ability to shrink and turn into a giant, as well as fly around to aid Ant-Man in the process. In Marvel Snap, Wasp could be considered as a tiny threat, but can be game-changing at times especially if her secret ability is unlocked.

Here are the best Wasp decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Wasp abilities, explained

Wasp is a zero-cost, one-Power card with no ability. She is a vanilla card that has the main purpose of being used as an additional location booster, as well as in Patriot decks that focus on boosting vanilla cards. But after High Evolutionary arrived in the game, Wasp’s secret ability can now be unlocked which reads as “On Reveal: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power.”

Up, up, and away. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Wasp as a series three card once you reach at least Collection Level 486. Wasp can also appear in the free series three card rotation every season for players. So add her to your collection and make decks with Wasp to grind your way to Infinite.

Strategy and best combos for Wasp decks in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, Wasp works two ways as a card. She can either be a vanilla card or can be used in a High Evolutionary deck.

When you use Wasp as a plain card, she can be a great addition to a Patriot deck. She can gain the plus-two Power boost Patriot can give to vanilla cards while maintaining the zero-cost, making her an additional play if you opt to do the Ultron strategy in a single location on turn six to fill your board with one-cost, one-Power Drones.

Wasp is also a good card to be used in a Thor Bloodstone deck, especially if you play her alongside Hit-Monkey in the last turn. Not only she can gain the plus-two Power bonus from Elsa Bloodstone if you play her to fill a location, but she also contributes to the Power stack that can be gained by Hit-Monkey once you play Wasp in the same turn.

As for Wasp being used for her secret ability, she can help to lower the cost of her fellow High Evolutionary creation, Abomination, since he costs one less for each card your opponent has that was inflicted with negative Power. Wasp can also be used to conserve energy thanks to her zero-cost stat, potentially making Hulk’s Power bigger in the process.

Best Wasp decks in Marvel Snap

High Evolutionary

Make way for High Evolutionary’s creations. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Wasp can be used as one of High Evolutionary’s creations, thus making this deck revolve around the secret abilities that the vanilla cards can have. Here, the deck’s main strategies focus on two mechanics: inflicting negative Power to your opponent’s cards and conserving energy to gain a handful of advantages for your side.

Aside from Wasp, the other cards in this deck that can inflict negative Power to your opponent’s cards are Cyclops and The Thing. Abomination, on the other hand, costs one less for each card that your opponent has in play that are inflicted with negative Power. As for Hulk, he is a six-cost, 12-Power card that gains plus-two Power for each turn that you have unspent energy as long as he is in your hand or play.

This deck also offers some lockdown setups to take advantage of the cards that can inflict negative Power to your opponent’s units. This includes Storm, who can flood a location and make the next turn the final one players can play cards on the same location as her. Professor X is also there to completely shut down a location, meaning players won’t be able to add or remove cards there in any form. The only exception from Professor X’s ability is the literally unstoppable Jeff the Baby Landshark, which is also in this deck.

You can add Nebula, who is a great combo card for locked locations thanks to her ability to stack plus-two Power every end of the turn that the opponent can’t play cards on the same location as her. Cap off the deck with Daredevil, who can provide vision on turn five, and Doctor Doom, who can create two five-Power Doombots on the other two locations.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Hulk

Abomination

Storm

Professor X

Cyclops

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Doctor Doom

Hulk can be a massive Power source who can single-handedly take over and win a location, so conserving at least one energy in turns can make his Power bigger in the process. The same goes for Abomination, so play your cards that can inflict negative Power as much as possible.

As for Storm and Professor X, their lockdown prowess can be converted as offense for your side, especially if Daredevil’s vision can be used on turn five for the latter. Cyclops is a great card who can deal negative Power on turns where you have unspent energy, and placing him in a locked location can make your Power bigger.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark’s literally unstoppable ability can be huge, especially in surprising your opponent on the locked or flooded locations. This is also the thing for Doctor Doom, primarily in the flooded location where you can still put cards.

Patriot

Simplicity is beauty. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Wasp is originally a vanilla card, making Patriot deck her first home in Marvel Snap. Here, the game plan is simple, which is to swarm your locations with vanilla cards to be boosted by Patriot, as well as other potential Power boosters in the late game.

Aside from Wasp, the other vanilla cards that you can put in this deck are Misty Knight, Shocker, Cyclops, The Thing, and Abomination. As for the cards that can create vanilla units, you can use the likes of Mister Sinister and Ultron, both of which have different prescribed timings of play.

Cosmo is there to prevent On Reveal abilities from happening in the same location as it, making cards that can disrupt Ongoing effects such as Enchantress and Rogue useless. Finish the deck with Ongoing cards such as Blue Marvel, who gives plus-one Power to all of your cards, may it be either a vanilla card or with text, and Onslaught, who doubles all Ongoing effects on the same location as him.

Win condition cards for this deck

You can consider snapping if the following cards appear in your hand:

Patriot

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

The Thing

Abomination

Ultron

Patriot is the heart and soul of this deck, so playing him in every game is a must. Blue Marvel and Onslaught, on the other hand, provide more boost for your cards, especially the vanilla ones.

The Thing and Abomination are your high-powered vanilla cards, while Ultron can quickly swarm the locations with vanilla which can be boosted by Patriot and your other Ongoing cards in the late game.

Thor Bloodstone

Elsa and Wasp form some sort of alliance. Screenshot via Snap.fan

The last deck in this list is the Thor Bloodstone deck, which has seen some popularity in terms of usage in the Marvel Snap meta for quite some time already. Here, the main strategy is to play multiple cheap cost cards to take advantage of Elsa Bloodstone’s possible Power bonus, all while also boosting the Power of the other massive Power sources.

Thor, Bishop, and Hit-Monkey are your potential massive Power options in this deck. Thor can gain plus-six Power if you manage to play his created card Mjolnir from your deck. As for Bishop, he can gain plus-one Power every time you play a card. Hit-Monkey, on the other hand, gains plus-two Power for each other card that you will play on the same turn as you play him.

That is why Mysterio is useful in this deck since the illusions that he can create count as separate plays. This can boost Bishop and Hit-Monkey’s Power in the process, as well as possibly gaining the Power boost of Elsa Bloodstone. Jane Foster is there to get your zero-cost cards, which include Wasp, Mjolinir, and Yellowjacket.

The combo of Angela and Kitty Pryde can be added to stack more Power for your side, while Luke Cage prevents your cards from decreasing their Power. Cap off the deck with Shadow King, who is an instant game-changer if your opponent has cards that gained Power because of various abilities (as long as they are not Ongoing cards).

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Elsa Bloodstone

Thor

Jane Foster

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Shadow King

Elsa Bloodstone’s potential Power bonus is big for this deck, especially since its strategy revolves around playing cheap cost cards. The combo of Thor and Jane Foster, on the other hand, ensures that you can have massive Power even if you can’t play and fill your locations due to some possible threats.

Bishop and Hit-Monkey’s Power-stacking abilities can make them your massive Power sources aside from Thor, while Shadow King’s ability to bring back cards’ Powers to their base Powers can be converted as offense for your side.