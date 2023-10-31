Fur babies have their place in the Marvel universe, and perhaps none are as popular as the Guardians of the Galaxy’s telepathic pooch Cosmo the Spacedog. This pup is popular in Marvel Snap too, and we have the best decks to get the most out of the card.

In the comics, Cosmo the Spacedog’s telepathic abilities let it communicate and read minds, while also releasing energy and mind blasts that can destroy enemies or structures. In Marvel Snap, it has an ability that is being used to disrupt effects, especially a specific type that can either make or break your game if you don’t use it correctly.

Here are the best Cosmo decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Cosmo abilities, explained

Cosmo is a three-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads: “Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.” This effect is a direct counter to cards with On Reveal abilities, making it a major threat since the disruption it can provide can be massive in controlling the tempo of the game. You can play Cosmo as early as possible or as a surprise factor in the late game.

Don’t be deceived by Cosmo’s adorable looks. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Players can get Cosmo as a series one card once they reach the window of Collection Level 18-214. You will not need to spend any tokens to get it, so you can build decks that feature the space dog in the early stages of the game.

Strategy and best combos for Cosmo decks in Marvel Snap

Cosmo has a general effect that makes it a tech card to almost any deck available in the meta. The fact that its effect is used as a disruptor for your opponent’s setup makes Cosmo a defensive card that can make all On Reveal effects useless once it is present in a location.

You can use Cosmo as a protection card for your units. This includes cards with nine or more Power since Cosmo can make them immune from the destruction effect of Shang-Chi. Also, cards with Ongoing abilities are best placed in a Cosmo location to prevent the Ongoing disruption abilities of Enchantress and Rogue.

The best Cosmo decks in Marvel Snap

Thanos Control

Control supremacy. Screenshot via Snap.fan

One of the decks where Cosmo can be inserted is in a Thanos Control deck. The fact that this is a control deck and focuses on possibly disrupting your opponent’s location through various effects makes Cosmo welcome to this deck, especially in countering your opponent’s supposed strategies that rely on cards with On Reveal effects.

Thanos’ ability to give the six Infinity Stones can be used as an offensive engine with the help of Elsa Bloodstone. She can give plus three Power to cards that are played to fill locations. And with each Infinity Stone being one-cost cards, the Power bonus by Elsa Bloodstone can be utilized more often in this deck.

Aside from Thanos, Devil Dinosaur is your other major Power source for this deck since it has an Ongoing ability to gain plus two Power for every card in your hand. Professor, on the other hand, can lock down a location, meaning cards can’t be added or removed there in any form.

Alioth is there to destroy your opponent’s cards that were played on the same turn as you play it, as well as in the same location where it is placed. The other late-game finishers that can be used in this deck are Vision (for movement), Blue Marvel (for boosting your units’ Power), and Leader (for copying the card with the highest Power during the same turn you played him).

Psylocke can be added for bonus energy, while Mobius M. Mobius prevents your cards’ costs from being increased while negating your opponent’s cards’ costs from being decreased. Cap off the deck with the literally unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark when it comes to moving or playing him in a location.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Elsa Bloodstone

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

Alioth

Vision

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Leader

Elsa Bloodstone allows the stones to have a vital role in this deck since they would need to be played to fill up the location faster while also stacking the plus three Power to your cards in the process. As for Devil Dinosaur, its potential to be a massive Power source is always there to have a go-to location winner in the late game.

Professor X and Alioth’s lockdown and control abilities can be converted to offense for your side. As for Vision, he can be moved to unplayable locations which can win you games, while Jeff the Baby Land Shark can also do the same but in a more unstoppable way. Leader is there to gain a possible high-powered card from your opponent’s side.

Patriot

Simple yet deadly. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Cosmo is also a great defensive card in a Patriot deck since this strategy revolves around playing multiple cards with Ongoing effects. With Cosmo present here, it can protect your Ongoing cards from being disrupted by Enchantress or Rogue.

Patriot gives plus two Power to your cards without abilities. This Power boost can be utilized by vanilla cards in this deck such as Misty Knight, Shocker, Cyclops, The Thing, and Abomination. As for Squirrel Girl and Mister Sinister, they can both create units without abilities as well to take advantage of Patriot’s Power boost.

Blue Marvel is there to give a general plus one Power bonus to all of your cards, may they be with or without abilities. Onslaught can be played to double the Ongoing Power bonus by Patriot or Blue Marvel. Finish the deck with Ultron, which is a six-cost, eight-Power card that can create one-power Drones to fill each other location.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Patriot

Abomination

Onslaught

Ultron

Patriot is the heart and soul of this deck, so playing him in every game is a must. Abomination is your highest-powered vanilla card in this deck which can turn a location upside down, especially if Patriot is present.

Onslaught spices things up by potentially doubling the Power boost of Patriot, while Ultron is your last resort card if you are still lacking vanilla units on your locations.