Best Destroyer decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Destruction is the name of the game with the aptly named Destroyer, a popular card in Marvel Snap.

Fans of Marvel movies should recognize Destroyer as a character from the original Thor movie from 2011. The Asgardian antagonist is actually a suit of armor that’s created with magic, and it lives up to its namesake by destroying things with a massive laser beam from its face.

Here’s everything you need to know about Destroyer in Marvel Snap.

Destroyer card abilities in Marvel Snap

Card stats: 6 Energy, 15 Power

Destroyer is a Series Three card in Marvel Snap. When you play it, it has an On Reveal ability to completely clear your board and destroy all other cards you’ve played up to that point in the game.

It may sound like a bad idea, but there are ways to utilize card synergies to build decks around Destroyer and a few others to put yourself in a good position to grab some cubes.

Destroyer strategy in Marvel Snap

The main idea behind Destroyer is to fill your board up with cards that benefit from being destroyed, or by using cards that will protect the cards you’ve played from being destroyed when you drop the big magic armor suit on turn six.

Destroyer fits into Destroy decks as a turn-six option, but you can also center your entire gameplan around it to attempt to surprise your opponent by clearing your own board to your benefit.

Best combo synergy with Destroyer in Marvel Snap

There are several cards that Destroyer combos with to create some strong plays.

Nova

Zero

Bucky Barnes

Wolverine

Armor

Electro

Cosmo

Professor X

Nimrod

Galactus

Death

Knull

The standard set of Destroy cards like Winter Soldier, Wolverine, and Nimrod will all benefit from being destroyed, and cards like Death and Knull will get buffed by destroying as many cards as possible.

Alternatively, you can use cards like Armor and Professor X to play standard high power cards to protect them from Destroyer’s board-clearing ability on turn six while adding its 15 power.

Cards like Zero and Cosmo will prevent Destroyer’s On Reveal ability at all, simply allowing you to drop its big power when you play it.

The best Destroyer decks in Marvel Snap

Destroyer’s Delight

Ant-Man Armor Colossus Wolverine Mister Fantastic Captain America Cosmo Warpath Iron Man Professor X Spectrum Destroyer

This is one of the most popular Destroyer decks, with its objective being to play your Ongoing cards to get as much power as possible into one lane, protect them with Armor or Professor X, and then play Destroyer in another lane where 15 power will be enough to take the victory.

Galactus Destroyer

Yondu Wolverine Electro Wave Shang-Chi Spider-Man Doctor Octopus Knull Galactus America Chavez Death Destroyer

Destroyer slots into Galactus decks as a turn six play after using Electro or Wave to ramp up and play Galactus before it. Galactus will clear the board, allowing Death to be free. On turn six, you can play Destroyer to clear Galactus and follow up with Death for 27 total power.

Destroyer Destruction

Nova Bucky Barnes Carnage Wolverine Green Goblin Venom Deathlok Shuri Hobgoblin Nimrod Death Destroyer

A typical Destroy deck. Destroyer earns its name here by killing cards like Nova, Bucky Barnes, and Nimrod to buff itself and add more power across the board when it takes everything out on turn six.

How to counter Destroyer in Marvel Snap

If you spot cards that are meant to be destroyed, like Bucky Barnes, Nova, Wolverine, or Nimrod, you can easily counter them by dropping Armor on that location to prevent them from being destroyed.

But when your opponent has a Destroyer deck and is looking to use their own Armor to protect its side, you can use Enchantress to take away Armor’s Ongoing ability and leave them susceptible to Destroyer’s laser beam of death.