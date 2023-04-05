RNG can be your best friend or your worst enemy.

You just never know what or who you’ll find inside of Xavier’s Mansion, a school for “gifted” children, also known as mutants with all kinds of weird superpowers.

This is exactly the way the location functions in Marvel Snap, the digital card game full of fun, unique, and sometimes troll-ish cards from all throughout the Marvel universe. In X-Mansion, you are at the mercy of RNG, and that can spell hilarity just as easily as pain.

Here’s everything you need to know about X-Mansion, including how to play it and decks to use for it.

X-Mansion location in Marvel Snap

X-Mansion will add a random card to both player’s sides after turn three.

That’s right. Any card from the long list of playable cards in Marvel Snap can appear at the location, including cards you don’t even own or have never even seen before. It’s completely random, and that’s what makes it fun and also what makes it frustrating.

How to win X-Mansion in Marvel Snap

While you’re at the mercy of whatever card the game gives you after turn three, there are plenty of ways to counter or remove whatever the location throws your way.

X-Mansion is equally random for both players, so you may need to just read and react to whatever cards are played if you don’t use a card to remove the location from play.

The best X-Mansion decks in Marvel Snap

Death and Destruction

Nova Viper Wolverine Carnage Bucky Barnes Juggernaut Venom Sabretooth Deathlok Shang-Chi Arnim Zola Death

A basic Destroy deck can handle any bad card that X-Mansion throws onto your board by allowing you to get rid of them with ease with cards like Venom, Carnage, or Deathlok.

You can also really troll your opponent by using Viper to send them a bad card, or use Juggernaut on turn three to get rid of X-Mansion before anything can be played on either side, nullifying the location entirely.

Patriot Hybrid

Misty Knight Sunspot Squirrel Girl Ant-Man Yondu Nightcrawler Mojo Mysterio Debrii Patriot Ka-Zar Iron Man

Since you’re getting a free card after turn three, you might as well lean into it by playing cards that benefit from a full location, like Ant-Man and Mojo. You can use Debrii to fill up the opponent’s side, too.

Follow up your small cards with Patriot, Ka-Zar, and Iron Man to add to your total power across the board.

Mansion go Bye-Bye, but Cerebro lives on

Zero Blade Nightcrawler Armor Scarlet Witch Mystique Cosmo Cerebro Rhino Juggernaut Professor X Blue Marvel

This deck is a Cerebro-3 variant that will allow you to remove X-Mansion from the equation entirely with Rhino, Scarlet Witch, or Juggernaut, followed up with a Cerebro-Mystique play to double-buff the rest of your cards, all of which are around three power.