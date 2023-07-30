Marvel Snap is a strategic, fast-paced, and fun card battler with your favorite heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. In Marvel Snap, your goal is to use your twelve cards to win across three locations in under three minutes. There are many cards in this game that you can choose from. However, one card you should consider adding to your deck is Absorbing Man.

Here are the best Absorbing Man decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Absorbing Man abilities, explained

Absorbing Man is a four-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal, if the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.” This is a fantastic ability, as so many On Reveal abilities can change the game’s tide in your favor.

You can get Absorbing Man as a Series Three card in Marvel Snap by reaching Collection Level 486+, as well as by getting it as the free Series Three card every season in the regular rotation. You will not need to spend any tokens to get him, so you can already create decks centering around him as early as possible.

Strategy and best combos for Absorbing Man decks in Marvel Snap

Basically, Absorbing Man can synergize with any card with an On Reveal ability. Though, some of the standout cards with On Reveal abilities that can make great use of Absorbing Man’s copying effect are Hazmat, Silver Surfer, and White Tiger.

Hazmat can inflict minus one Power to both players’ cards on all locations. Silver Surfer can give plus two Power to all of your three-cost cards, and White Tiger creates and summons a seven-Power Tiger clone to another location. All of these effects greatly benefit from Absorbing Man’s ability as they are once again triggered, making it an added potential advantage offensively and defensively for your side.

Absorbing Man also synergizes well with Mystique and Wong, with the three comprising the popular multiple On Reveal trigger setup. Mystique has an On Reveal ability which can copy the Ongoing ability of the last card you played, while Wong has an Ongoing ability that doubles all On Reveal effects that will be activated on the location where he is placed. Playing Absorbing Man alongside these two cards can make the activated On Reveal effects more devastating which can already put you in the winning lane if you are successful in doing so.

The best Absorbing Man decks in Marvel Snap

On Reveal Absorbing Man

As mentioned, Absorbing Man works well in an On Reveal deck which is primarily composed of two On Reveal strategies—the Hazmat/Luke Cage package and White Tiger swarm. Both deck engines can take advantage of the Wong, Mystique, and Absorbing Man setup which can take the deck to the next level.

Hazmat’s ability to inflict negative Power on all cards can be abused with the On Reveal setup. You need to have Luke Cage, however, to ensure that your cards won’t be affected by Hazmat’s ability. But even if you don’t have him and you can guarantee that your cards’ Power will still be more than the overall Power of your opponent’s cards, you can still proceed with the strategy.

You need to build up your early game with cards that can gain enough Power to handle the Hazmat effect in case you won’t draw Luke Cage. This includes cards like Sunspot, which can gain Power equal to your unspent energy per turn, and Lizard, which is a two-cost, five-Power card that gains minus four Power if the opponent has four cards on their side of the location where you played it.

The other strategy which involves the use of White Tiger to fill your locations with seven Power Tiger clones can also be used. Doctor Doom also possesses a similar effect but creates two four-Power Doombots in the other two locations. Odin can be added to re-activate your On Reveal abilities once more, giving more potential devastation for the opponent.

Cap off the deck with Psylocke, which can give you additional energy during the next turn, and Zabu, which reduces the cost of your four-cost cards such as Wong and Absorbing Man.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Wong

Mystique

Hazmat

Luke Cage

White Tiger

Doctor Doom

Odin

The Wong and Mystique setup with Absorbing Man is the heart and soul of this deck. You should always try to prioritize creating this setup on a location since it will make your opponent’s setup harder to pull off. It can be somewhat predictable, however, so make sure to properly time when you should play your cards.

Hazmat should always come with Luke Cage as much as possible to fully maximize the negative Power infliction. White Tiger and Doctor Doom can be used if your location’s Power falls behind by a large margin. Odin is there for an extra Power boost since it has a stat line of six-cost, eight Power, as well as triggering your On Reveal effects once more.

Sera Surfer

Sera Surfer is still a great option in the meta. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another deck where Absorbing Man can shine is in a Sera Surfer deck. The plus two Power bonus given by Silver Surfer can then be re-activated with Absorbing Man, paving the way for a potential Power onslaught on turn six.

Some of the three-cost cards that you can include in the deck are Polaris, Juggernaut, and Jean Grey for location control, Brood for swarming a location with three-cost broodlings, Shadow King for controlling and manipulating the Power of the cards, and Magik for extending a match to a turn seven, giving you an extra turn to execute your miracle plays.

Sera is a vital component for the deck since it can reduce the cost of your cards in the hand by one. Playing her on turn five can give you options to manipulate and control the board with your cards, as well as to strengthen your prowess when it comes to creating more Power on your locations.

Goose can also be added to create some sort of a mini lockdown package with Jean Grey, and Nova can boost your units’ Power if you manage to pull off the combo with Killmonger.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Silver Surfer

Sera

Silver Surfer is the main catalyst of the Power boost strategy that you can do to your three-cost cards. It should always be your go-to play on turn six or seven. As for Sera, playing it as early as possible is the goal to maximize the cost-reduction bonus it can provide for your side.

