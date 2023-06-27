With the release of the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, June’s Marvel Snap season became a showcase for the movie’s web-slinging characters. This includes the season pass card, Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Ghost-Spider, and the adorable Spider-Ham as new cards for the game. But the season’s final card to be released will make his way today – in the form of Miguel O’Hara, commonly known as Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man 2099 has an effect that can make both Move and Destroy deck archetypes a force to be reckoned with once again.

Here are the best Spider-Man 2099 decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s Spider-Man 2099 abilities, explained

Spider-Man 2099 is a four-cost, six-Power card with the ability “The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.” Of course, this already implies that Spider-Man 2099 synergizes well with Move decks since you need another card’s effect (or location effect) in order to move him to another location.

Spider-Man 2099 will debut in the game as a direct series four card, meaning it’ll cost 3,000 tokens once it becomes available. He is the second direct series four card, following Spider-Ham.

Strategy and best combos for Spider-Man 2099 decks in Marvel Snap

Since his effect is generally triggered by a card that moves a unit, Spider-Man 2099 is best used with cards such as Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider, Cloak, Doctor Strange, and Heimdall. All of these cards allow you to move cards at different points of the game. Though, remember that Spider-Man 2099’s effect only triggers once, so using him as a turn-six disruptor to dismantle your opponent’s setup before they can recover would be ideal.

Knull also benefits from Spider-Man 2099’s ability since it gains the Power of the destroyed unit with the latter’s effect. Using Cloak on turn five to move Spider-Man 2099 on turn six, as well as playing Knull on the same turn could be a good move if you incorporate both cards in a Move/Destroy deck.

The best Spider-Man 2099 decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Move

Human Torch Iron Fist Dagger Kraven Ghost-Spider Cloak Silk Doctor Strange Vulture Miles Morales Spider-Man 2099 Heimdall

Spider-Man 2099’s main home is in a Move deck. This is the archetype where the web-slinging hero works consistently where he can provide great value in terms of control and disrupting effects. This can also be converted as offense on your side, especially since he has a great stat line of four-cost, six-Power.

Iron Fist and Ghost-Spider are great cheap-cost movers for single cards. Doctor Strange, on the other hand, focuses his Move ability on your unit with the highest Power.

As for Cloak and Heimdall, both of these cards can be used to move multiple cards all at once. They are great for the late game, making your movements quite unpredictable, especially if you play Cloak on turn five and Heimdall on turn six.

You can also put cards that stack Power when they are moved, such as Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture. Kraven can also be a good Power source since he gains Power every time a card moves to his location. Cap off the deck with Silk who is a cheap two-cost, five-Power booster who can move to a location if a card is played there for both players, as well as Miles Morales who is a four-cost, five-Power card that becomes one-cost if a card moves during the last turn.

Win condition cards for this deck

There is no specific card that can define the main condition of this deck. Though, these are the cards that can help make the deck consistent in terms of win rate:

Human Torch

Dagger

Vulture

Kraven

Cloak

Heimdall

Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture are your major Power sources for the deck, since all of them stack Power when they are moved to another location. Kraven is also a good offensive stackable option, so placing him properly would be a key for your movements to gain more Power in the process.

Cloak and Heimdall both provide the instant act of moving cards in locations. So, it is important to use their effects at the right time to make your moves more unpredictable, especially if you play the Cloak and Heimdall combo on turns five and six.

Control Move

Dagger Zabu Ghost-Spider Doctor Strange Juggernaut Vulture Polaris Shang-Chi Miles Morales Spider-Man 2099 Aero Heimdall

This deck uses almost the same cards from the standard Move deck. However, this variation has more control effects to establish Spider-Man 2099’s ability as a reliable tool to win.

Some of the cards that provide great control effects that also revolve around the Move mechanic include Polaris, Juggernaut, and Aero. Polaris moves a one or two-cost card of your opponent to the location here you play her in exchange for her three-cost, five-Power stat line. Juggernaut also moves cards that were played on the same location and where he is played during the same turn. Aero can move the last card played to the location where she is placed during the same turn. Use these cards to fill an opponent’s location then move your Dagger there to buff her Power.

Shang-Chi can be added to provide more destruction options since he can destroy all cards with nine or more Power on the same location where he is placed. Zabu on the other hand, lowers the cost of your four-cost cards, meaning you can play Miles, Shang-chi, and Spider-Man 2099 more freely.

Spider-Man 2099 then synergises perfectly with a turn six Heimdall, as he’ll lower your opponent’s Power in one crucial location.

Win condition cards for this deck

The cards that can be considered as the win condition cards of the deck are:

Dagger

Vulture

Juggernaut

Aero

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man 2099

Just like the first deck, Power-stackable cards like Dagger and Vulture are your major Power source cards here. Juggernaut and Aero, on the other hand, can provide an unexpected turn of events in a game if you are lucky enough to move cards to other locations which can disrupt your opponent’s setup in an instant.

As for Shang-Chi, he can help Spider-Man 2099 do more damage by destroying your opponent’s cards. Just be sure to make the most of Dagger with Ghost-Spider, and Spider-Man 2099 with Heimdall.

