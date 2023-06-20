The “Spider-Versus” season in Marvel Snap this June introduces a handful of new cards related to the theme centering around our dear friendly neighborhood, especially with the release of the new film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

We already got the two Spider-Woman units—the season pass card, Ghost-Spider, as well as Silk, who is dubbed as the best Spider-Woman in the Marvel universe. But another Spider-Man variant who has impacted the Spider-Verse films (especially the first one) with his cuteness and weirdness at the same time is Peter Porker, also known as Spider-Ham.

Spider-Ham is also arriving in Marvel Snap, bringing an ability that can either make or break his user’s game. The high-risk, high-reward factor he brings to the table can be game-changing if the RNG favors your side.

Here are the best Spider-Ham decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s Spider-Ham abilities, explained

Spider-Ham is a one-cost, one-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Transform the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.” The Pig card created by Spider-Ham can give the opponent a vanilla card in the process, which can either disrupt or benefit their side.

Be tricky with Spider-Ham. Image via Second Dinner

Spider-Ham is the first direct series four release by Second Dinner, making him cost 3,000 tokens once he is available from the Weekly Spotlight shop.

Strategy and best combos for Spider-Ham decks in Marvel Snap

Basically, Spider-Ham has a general effect that can be synergized with almost any deck. The disruption he can provide can be annoying, especially when he targeted the right card of the opponent. Cards like Galactus, Doctor Doom, and Hulk can be the best targets for Spider-Ham’s effect.

A card that can greatly help Spider-Ham is Beast. The bounce and cost reduction effect of the latter can give the former’s user another chance to play the Pig disrupt effect but with a way cheaper cost. Falcon can also do the same, though, the cost reduction won’t happen with him.

Best decks for Spider-Ham in Marvel Snap

Spider-Ham Bounce

Kitty Pryde Spider-Ham Bast Iceman Angela Hit-Monkey The Collector Falcon Mysterio Bishop Beast America Chavez

As mentioned, Spider-Ham can work well with Beast and Falcon. Including him in a full Bounce deck can be one of the best strategies where Spider-Ham can find a home, especially with how the Pig disrupt effect can be spammed in this engine.

Aside from Spider-Ham, the other one-cost cards that have good control and aggressive effects which can be great targets for Beast and Falcon are Kitty Pryde and Iceman. Bast, on the other hand, makes the Power of your cards in-hand three, regardless of their original Power.

Angela, Hit-Monkey, and The Collector are your main Power sources, all of which benefit from the bounce mechanic. Bishop is a great pick since he can stack Power every time you play a card. Mysterio can be added since the illusion copies are considered separate plays, greatly boosting the Power of Hit-Monkey and Bishop.

Cap off the deck with America Chavez to ensure you always have a decent finisher by turn six in case you won’t be able to do a miracle play in turn six or later.

Win condition cards for this deck

There are a lot of cards that contribute to the deck’s success. But the cards that can be considered as the win condition cards of the deck are:

Beast

Falcon

Kitty Pryde

Angela

Hit-Monkey

The Collector

Bishop

Beast and Falcon are your main key cards to fully grasp and utilize the bounce mechanic. They allow you to spam the effects of your cheap cost cards, as well as to power up your units which gain Power depending on the number of plays you can create in a single or even on multiple turns.

Kitty Pryde gains Power every time you bounce her, which you can do at every end of the turn. Angela’s power stack comes from the cards you play on the location where she is placed, while Hit-Monkey is a one-hit-wonder card that gains Power for each card you play on the same turn you play him.

The Collector, on the other hand, is the one that benefits from the bounce mechanic the most since he gains plus one Power every time you put a card on your hand aside from drawing them. And, of course, Bishop can have the potential to be a massive Power source.

High Evolutionary Lockjaw

Wasp Spider-Ham Lockjaw Thor Dracula Jubilee High Evolutionary Jane Foster Doctor Doom Odin America Chavez Hulk

Another deck where Spider-Ham can be used efficiently is in a High Evolutionary/Lockjaw package. This deck has been doing wonders in the meta after High Evolutionary’s release in May. The deck’s goal is the same as the Lockjaw deck which has been in the meta for a long time already. The secret abilities provided by High Evolutionary have since taken the deck to a whole new level.

Wasp, now with the secret ability to inflict negative Power on your opponent’s cards, joins Spider-Ham as the best sacrifice to activate Lockjaw’s card switch effect. Their effects can still be triggered even if they return to the deck in exchange for a random unit.

The Thor-Jane Foster combo is still a must, as well as the inclusion of Jubilee and Dracula to gain massive Power on your board. As for the massive Power sources of the deck, you can put Doctor Doom, Odin, and Hulk.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Lockjaw

Thor

Jane Foster

Lockjaw is the main instigator since the cards switch to summon the high-Powered cards is the main offensive engine. Players should note his effect only triggers once per turn. So, playing Wasp or Spider-Ham should be done on two separate turns to call units from the deck. Otherwise, the second card played will stay on the Lockjaw location.

As for Thor who can put Mjolnir in the deck for a possible plus six Power boost, Jane Foster is there to call all the zero-cost cards from your deck when played. This can pave the way for possible free card switches in the late game.

