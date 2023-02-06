What are the best Red Skull decks in Marvel Snap?

One of the earliest villains introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Captain America’s first rival, Red Skull. The menacing villain who literally has a red skull is the first boss of the evil organization known as HYDRA, with the aim of dominating the world and eventually bringing back the banished Inhuman, Hive, who was worshiped by HYDRA.

In Marvel Snap, Red Skull is a five-cost, 15-power card with an effect that reads: “Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +2 Power.” Though this ability can help the opponent to boost their units in a certain location in exchange for Red Skull’s massive power, a deck with the right cards can devastate your opponent.

Here are the best Red Skull decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Red Skull Marvel Snap decks

Red Skull/Shuri/Zero Combo

In reality, a Red Skull deck could be a bit hard to build. Since it has an ability that provides an advantage to your enemy, you have to find the right tools in order to capitalize on its massive stats, especially the 15-point power boost it can provide as early as turn five. Luckily, there is a combo in Marvel Snap that can turn Red Skull into a game-changer without the need of thinking about how to eradicate its ability.

While the fact that Red Skull gives your opponent power, a specific card can remove the effect without compromising on the HYDRA man’s power. Zero has the ability to remove the abilities on the next card you play, which can make Red Skull a plain yet menacing force with its stats. This can also pave the way for a more powerful card in turn six since your target is to play Red Skull by turn five.

A great addition you can include in this deck is Shuri. Shuri is a four-cost, two-Power card that can double the power of the next card you play. By using it, it can turn Red Skull into a potential power monster and can significantly change the course of the game by having 30 Power points. Even if Zero can’t use its ability on Red Skull, Shuri can still provide a massive advantage for Red Skull. But just imagine the power you can get if you manage to pull off this combo given the right timing – it is really game-changing.

For your early game, Sunspot is a good offensive option since it can gain power equal to your unspent energies per turn. This is feasible since you won’t have that many lower-cost cards in this deck. Armor can provide protection for your cards, especially for Sunspot. Zabu, on the other hand, can make your four-cost cards cost two, which can help you pull off the Zero/Shuri combo for Red Skull more consistently.

As for the other mid to late-game finishers in the deck, you can put in Wong who can double the effects of your On Reveal abilities, Typhoid Mary who is a four-cost, 10-Power point card that gives minus one-Power to your cards, and another good target for Zero, Taskmaster, which can copy the Power of the last card you played upon summoning it, Spider-Woman, which can inflict minus-one Power to the cards in your opponent’s side of the location where you played it, She-Hulk which can lessen its cost for each unspent energy per turn (good partner for Sunspot,) and Arnim Zola which can summon a copy of card into the other locations.

The key to using this deck is to aim to pull off the Zero/Shuri combo for Red Skull, though if you can’t manage to draw Red Skull, there are still other good targets for Shuri that can greatly provide a massive power boost on your locations. Also, you should know the right timing of playing the combo, especially to properly boost Sunspot’s power, as well as to lessen She-Hulk’s cost.

Sauron Engine

This is almost the same as the first variation of the Red Skull deck on our list, but with some tweaks. To make Red Skull’s presence more consistent and advantageous on your side, the inclusion of Sauron in this deck can provide a significant boost on Red Skull, especially with the former’s ability to remove the setback you can have with the latter.

Sauron has an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.” This is really big for a Red Skull deck since it can eradicate the potential boost your opponent can have with Red Skull’s ability. You won’t rely on Zero this time, since you can have two tools that can bring out the best in Red Skull.

With Sauron’s ability, you can include the cost-one, seven-Power card Ebony Maw which can’t be played after turn three and has an ongoing ability that prevents you from playing cards on the location where you played it. Lizard can also benefit from Sauron, making it a cheap five-Power point booster in the process. Scarlet Witch is a good addition in case you have a location that can disrupt your strategy, as well as Dracula that can copy the power of a card you are willing to discard.

As for the other cards in the deck, you can put the same line-up of mid to late-game finishers in the deck above, such as Shuri, Typhoid Mary, Taskmaster, She-Hulk, and Arnim Zola. The key to using this deck is to know the right timing of playing your cards, may it be in the early up to the late game. And you should always aim to bring out Sauron as early as possible.

How to counter Red Skull decks

The main counter to Red Skull would be Shang-Chi since it has the ability that reads: “On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power.” This makes Red Skull useless, leaving your side an open spot while suffering a major power setback.

Decks that rely on boosting the field, such as the Patriot or Ka-Zar engine can also benefit from Red Skull’s ability if you can’t manage to remove its effect. This can put your side of the location at a disadvantage since you rely more on one or, at the most, two card drops in the late game with high power boosts compared to the multiple boosted pieces your opponent may have.